NFL odds: How to bet Packers-Ravens, point spread, more

The 10-3 Green Bay Packers play at the 8-5 Baltimore Ravens in a battle of not only of two division leaders but also the two most recent NFL Most Valuable Players.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Packers and Ravens — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Green Bay Packers @ Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Packers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Ravens +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Packers are 11-2 against the spread (ATS) this season, best in the NFL. The Ravens are 6-7 ATS this season.

The Packers have hit the over in the over/under five times in 13 games. The Ravens have hit the over in the over/under six times in 13 games.

The Packers have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 5-0 ATS in those games. The Ravens are 0-3 when home underdogs of 4.5 points or more this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I think Green Bay is the best team in the league, but the Packers are coming off of a massive rivalry game on Sunday night, and they have the division wrapped (up). You can make an argument that this is the season for Baltimore. So the number seems right.

"If I had to take a side, I'd take Green Bay. But when you come off a big, emotional division win, now you might be looking for opportunities to rest a couple of guys. If this line goes to 7.5, I'd take Baltimore. If it comes down, I'd take Green Bay."

PICK: Packers (-4.5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to win by more than 4.5 points

Other Things To Know

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the NFL's MVP last season after Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson won it the previous year.

Rodgers is the second-favorite to win the MVP this season (+550) behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (-162).

Jackson is listed 10th at +4000.

Rodgers has been playing with a fractured left pinkie toe. Doctors reportedly can't numb the toe because it is on Rodgers' plant foot.

"Green Bay is dealing with so many injuries," Cowherd said. "They lose their Pro Bowl level center (Josh Myers) and tight end (Robert Tonyan), are missing their top (cornerback Jaire Alexander) and lost another offensive lineman (tackle Billy Turner, who joins previously injured tackle David Bakhtiari) against the Bears. The number (Green Bay -4.5 points) seems right. My first inclination was Green Bay is going to blow them out, but the Packers are so beat up."

Rodgers is 276-for-410 passing (67.3 percent) for 3,219 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jackson sprained his right ankle Sunday in the 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns and left the stadium wearing a protective boot.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson did not suffer a high-ankle sprain, which usually is more severe. Jackson did not practice Wednesday.

"We'll see where it goes this week," Harbaugh said. "If he can go, he'll go."

Jackson is in the biggest slump of his career. Over his past four games, Jackson had thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions and has been sacked 14 times.

Jackson is 246-for-382 passing (64.4 percent) for 2,882 yards. 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Jackson also leads the Ravens in rushing with 767 yards (327 more than the next leading rusher) on 133 carries with two touchdowns.

If Jackson is unable to play, Tyler Huntley will start.

In four games, Huntley is 58-for-85 passing (68.2 percent) for 528 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The Packers lead the all-time series 4-2, with Baltimore winning the most recent matchup in 2017, 23-0.

