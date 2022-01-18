National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Bengals-Titans, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) will play at the Tennessee Titans (12-5) in an AFC divisional round playoff game between division winners on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Saturday's matchup between the Bengals and Titans — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Titans -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Bengals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Bengals are 11-7 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Titans are 10-7 ATS this season.

The Bengals are 8-10 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. The Titans are 8-9 on the over in the O/U this season.

The Bengals are 6-0 ATS as an underdog of 3 points or more this season. The Titans are 4-5 ATS as a favorite of 3 points or more this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"The Bengals have the weakest roster left and they have major injuries so key players are out. Tennessee is the better team here and it's rested. The biggest edge for the Titans is they'll be able to get a pass rush bringing four guys. Joe Burrow can be pressured into mistakes.

"The Titans are going to win, but I think the line is right. If the line is a field goal, I'd take Tennessee. If it's 3.5, I'd probably still take the Titans. If it goes to 4 or above, I'd take the Bengals. Ultimately, I think I'd wait on Derrick Henry but at 3.5, I'd take the Titans. But, if you just hold on, you can wait and see where the number goes. If it gets to over 4, then I think Cincinnati is probably the side."

PICK: Titans (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

Other Things To Know

The status of Tennessee running back Henry will be a key storyline. Henry suffered a broken bone in his right foot against the Indianapolis Colts on Halloween and has not played since.

At the time of his injury, Henry was leading the NFL in rushing with 937 yards on 219 carries (4.3 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns. Despite missing nine games, Henry finished ninth in the NFL in rushing yards.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said a decision on Henry will be made this week's practices.

Despite Henry's absence, the Titans led the NFL in rushing attempts (551) and finished tied for third in rushing touchdowns (23).

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 357-for-531 passing (67.2%) for 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during the regular season.

The Titans have an improving defense. Over the first six games, the Titans allowed 384 yards and 26.8 points per game. Over the final 11 games, Tennessee allowed 300.3 yards and 17.5 points per game. All-Pro safety Kevin Byard led the Titans in tackles (88) and interceptions (five).

The Titans went 6-2 this season in games decided by one possession (eight points or fewer), including two wins in overtime over non-playoff teams (Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts).

The Bengals are fresh off their first playoff victory in 31 years and feature one of the NFL's most balanced offenses.

But Cincinnati's defense will be without starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who recorded a career-high seven sacks this season. He is out for the postseason after suffering a foot injury last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Burrow finished strong, throwing for a career-high 525 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 26 and 446 yards in the regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow was 366-for-520 passing (70.4%, best in the NFL) for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Running back Joe Mixon finished third in rushing with 1,205 yards on 292 carries (4.1 yards per carry) with 13 touchdowns.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the fifth pick in the draft, is the favorite for Rookie of the Year after finishing the regular season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards (18.0 yards per catch) with 13 touchdowns.

"Joe Burrow and that receiving core is the great equalizer. I find them to be a hard team to beat because they are so quick to strike," Cowherd said. "Ja'Marr Chase is so unique, so I think this game is reasonably close. But, I do believe that teams in the NBA and NFL go in steps, so I feel like winning the division and a home playoff game, that is Cincinnati this year."

The Titans lead the all-time series 40-35-1. The teams were longtime rivals in the AFC Central Division when the Titans were the Houston Oilers. The Bengals beat the Oilers 41-14 in the AFC wild-card round on Jan. 6, 1991, in the lone playoff meeting between the franchises.

The Bengals are 6-14 all-time in the playoffs but 0-7 on the road. The Titans are 17-22 all-time in the playoffs (6-6 at home).

