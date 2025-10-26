NFL Week 8 Best Locker Room Speeches: Aaron Glenn Pays Tribute to Nick Mangold

Turn your sound up and take a listen.

Week 8 of the NFL season gave us the last team to pick up its first win of the 2025 season, along with many dominant victories. As such, there were several euphoric and ecstatic locker rooms around the NFL on Sunday.

Aaron Glenn gave an emotional speech after helping the New York Jets upset the Cincinnati Bengals, while it was business as usual for Sean McDermott following the Buffalo Bills' 40-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, a pair of starting quarterbacks fired up their teammates in the locker room after helping their respective teams earn a victory on Sunday.

Here are the best postgame locker room speeches from Week 8.

Aaron Glenn pays tribute to Nick Mangold following first win as Jets coach

Sunday was an emotional day for the Jets. Shortly before their game against the Bengals kicked off, news broke that former Jets star Nick Mangold died from his battle with kidney disease.

Glenn honored Mangold in his postgame speech.

"I didn't play with this player, but he's a Jet through and through," Glenn told his team. "He had a number of kids, and that touches me every time somebody from this organization, especially when they put their heart and soul into making this team a winning team, has passed away. I want everyone to acknowledge that, first and foremost. Make sure you keep his family in your prayers."

After leading the team in a prayer, Glenn credited his team for their resilience in their victory over the Bengals.

"I don't have all the numbers and all that right now, but man, defense, when it counted you stepped your [expletive] up and made the [expletive] plays that we had to make," Glenn told his team. "Offense, 500 [expletive] yards! Our [expletive] brand, 254 rushing yards! Man, I love this group. From here on out, grit, [expletive] grit — because I told you during the offseason we have to create an advantage. We [expletive] did. But you showed all the grit in the [expletive] world to win this game."

Eagles give Nick Sirianni ‘all-time favorite way to win’

After losing two straight games in Weeks 5 and 6, the Philadelphia Eagles have won two in a row. They avenged their Week 6 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, defeating their division rival 38-20 behind a dominant performance on the ground.

"Offensively, that's my all-time favorite way to win. When you're able to rush for 277 yards — we had two 100-yard backs," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said as he rang a cowbell that he gave to Saquon Barkley. "Now, listen. We're 6-2. We have to have that same fire for growth because it sets us up for the rest of the season."

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots are "so much in this [expletive] groove"

The New England Patriots picked up their fifth straight victory on Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 32-13. Head coach Mike Vrabel can sense how hot his team is, too. After echoing Christian Barmore's "brapp" sound, Vrabel told his team he wants them to continue to ride the momentum.

"We're not changing, but we're moving on," Vrabel said. "We're so much in this [expletive] groove, man. Don't look ahead. Just focus on tomorrow, how I can improve, take care of my body, make the corrections. But this [expletive] is going to start getting fun. Everyone has a role. Everyone has a role on this football team.

"I'm proud as hell to coach ya, but we're not changing. That's what the difference is."

Sean McDermott keeping it straight following Bills win

The Bills lost two games before their Week 7 bye. So, Sunday's 40-9 victory over the Panthers was a much-needed, all-around dominant win.

Sean McDermott let his team know that.

"Full team effort," the Bills head coach said. "When we talk about running the football, full team effort. Throwing the football, full team effort. Stopping the run, full team effort. Stopping the pass, full team effort. Stopping the pass, full team effort. Special teams, no different, man. That is complementary football."

Tyler Huntley gives speech after special shoutout

The Baltimore Ravens picked up their first win without Lamar Jackson this season, defeating the Chicago Bears, 30-16. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shouted several players in his postgame speech, saving Tyler Huntley for last. That allowed the quarterback to address the team.

"It's really the team. You know, we treated it as dogs to get it rolling. Let's do it, y'all," Huntley told his teammates.

C.J. Stroud wants to give out more game balls

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans gave C.J. Stroud the game ball after his 318-yard performance in their 26-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But Stroud felt some of his other teammates deserved recognition, too.

"I'm gonna give out five more to the O-line. We need six of them! There ain't no me without y'all, baby," Stroud said. "I'm proud of y'all, boys. Keep fighting. Keep crawling. Who cares what people say? It never matters. We on the field. It don't matter what nobody say, man. Keep the confidence. Keep the faith. It's easy to have faith when it's easy. You boys had faith when it was hard. We've been out there and we beat a good team."