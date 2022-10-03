National Football League NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.

The Niners (1-2) are coming off a humbling road loss to the Denver Broncos in which Jimmy Garoppolo struggled. They face reigning Super Bowl champion QB Matthew Stafford , who has the Rams off to a 2-1 start.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Opening FG for Rams

Los Angeles took the ball into the red zone on the game's opening possession with Stafford 7-for-7, but a Samson Ebukam sack stymied their offense. Kicker Matt Gay connected on a 39-yard field goal, putting the Rams up 3-0.

San Francisco finds the end zone

Garoppolo was in a rhythm, completing three 10-plus-yard passes on the 49ers' opening drive. Then the quarterback pitched it to running back Jeff Wilson, who ran through the Rams defense for a 32-yard touchdown. The 49ers led 7-3.

Nick Bosa tosses Stafford

Bosa got his hands on Stafford, throwing the quarterback to the ground for a sack.

Deebo Samuel humiliates Rams

After Gay hit his second field goal of the game for the Rams, the 49ers answered. Garoppolo found Samuel for a would-be first-down pickup, but the versatile wideout evaded a series of tackles for a 57-yard score. San Francisco led 14-6 at halftime.



