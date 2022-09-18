National Football League NFL Week 2: Buccaneers-Saints, Panthers-Giants, more top plays 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New Orleans Saints, while the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears look to build on surprising Week 1 wins.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

That's one way to start a game

Devin Duvernay ran the opening kickoff back to the house for the Ravens.

Dolphins even it up

Tua Tagovailoa hooked up with Jaylen Waddle to even the score at seven.

Another long Ravens TD

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman took a slant pass from Lamar Jackson 75 yards to give Baltimore a 14-7 lead over Miami.

Lamar takes off

Jackson took off for a 79-yard touchdown run, giving the Ravens a three-score lead.

Dolphins back in it

Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill on a 48-yard touchdown, bringing the Dolphins to within one score.

Dolphins storm back

Tagovailoa hit Hill again. This time it was a 60-yard touchdown that tied the game at 35.

FINAL: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Indianapolis Colts 0

Jaguars strike first

Trevor Lawrence connected with Christian Kirk to get the Jaguars on the board.

Jaguars are cooking

James Robinson ran in a 37-yard score to give the Jaguars a 14-point lead.

FINAL: Detroit Lions 36, Washington Commanders 27

Lions starting strong

Coming off a safety, Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit's first touchdown of the game.



Lions are rolling

Goff found Josh Reynolds for his second passing touchdown of the game, putting the Lions up 22-0.

Washington gets on the board

Carson Wentz hooked up with Curtis Samuel on a 15-yard touchdown pass, giving the Commanders their first score.

Lions get first second half score

After another Washington touchdown, D'Andre Swift found a way to reach the end zone for Detroit, getting their lead back to two scores.

FINAL: Jets 31, Browns 30

Browns, Jets trading TDs

Jacoby Brissett hit Amari Cooper for Cleveland's second touchdown of the game.

Jets answer

Joe Flacco hit Breece Hall for a touchdown, as the Jets evened up the score at 14.

Browns get the lead back

Nick Chubb finessed his way for a seven-yard touchdown.

Jets staying alive

Flacco connected with Corey Davis on a 66-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game.

Jets stun the Browns

After recovering an onside kick, the Jets brought the ball down the field in a drive culminating with Flacco finding Garrett Wilson for a game-winning touchdown.

FINAL: Patriots 17, Steelers 14

Patriots make a play

Nelson Agholor makes the impressive jump ball grab to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead before halftime

Steelers show life

Pittsburgh answered New England's second touchdown of the game, as Mitchell Trubisky hit Pat Freiermuth for an eight-yard score. The Steelers converted a two-point conversion.

FINAL: Giants 19, Panthers 16

Panthers score game's first TD

Baker Mayfield found DJ Moore in the end zone for the Panthers' first lead of the game.

Giants come right back

Daniel Jones hit Daniel Bellinger for a 16-yard score, New York's first touchdown of the game.

FINAL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, New Orleans Saints 10

Fight!

A brawl broke out in the fourth quarter, which resulted in Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected.

Buccaneers take the lead

Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 28-yard passing touchdown to give Tampa Bay the lead.

Buccaneers take control

Mike Edwards ran a Jameis Winston interception back to the house, giving the Buccaneers a 20-3 lead.

Stay tuned for updates.

COMING UP:

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET)

The Dallas Cowboys lost to Tampa Bay in Week 1 and also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury. FOX Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Prescott's injury isn't as bad as originally thought, so much so that the Cowboys have refrained from making a trade.

"The fracture was [at the] bottom of the thumb, so they put a plate in there," Glazer explained. "That wound from that surgery takes about 7-10 days to heal. The problem after that is, how quickly does his grip come back? And when his grip comes back, how long does it take him to grip it and throw the tight spiral that he wants. That’s the question we don’t know. You’re hearing reports 4-6 weeks, 6-8 weeks, you don’t know."

FOX Sports NFL analyst and former Saints head coach Sean Payton explained how Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay changed the NFC South on FOX NFL Kickoff.

"Look, back when Tampa signed Tom Brady that gets your attention in the division because quite honestly they hadn't been a threat," Payton said. "I've never seen anything take place that quickly during the course of one year, one signing that meant so much to a team. That shifted a lot of things because he brought credibility to an organization that really had lacked it, he brought leadership, but also someone that was able to help acquire some other players."

Meanwhile, the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back from a 31-10 Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. FOX Sports NFL analyst Charles Woodson called Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey's effort from Week 1 into question on FOX NFL Kickoff.

"When you watch that tape, and you watch him watch a guy run by him down the field, that's not what top corners do in the game," Woodson said. "Myself, Revis, Prime, you would never see us on the film watch a guy run past you. That is an effort thing."

Charles Woodson and the 'Fox NFL Kickoff' crew question Jalen Ramsey's effort in Rams' week 1 matchup Charles Woodson and the 'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew discuss Jalen Ramsey's effort in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.