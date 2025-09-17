National Football League Is the NFL Over Eagles' Tush Push? One Source: 'Let's Not Let Them Cheat At It' Updated Sep. 18, 2025 1:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fans may have started to turn on the tush push, but the reaction isn't as one-sided within NFL circles.

Late in the Eagles' win over the Chiefs this past Sunday, Philadelphia ran the tush push multiple times — to uncharacteristically inconsistent results. That is, it didn't work 100 percent of the time. It also appears that Philadelphia's offensive line jumped offside multiple times.

Social media was ripe with pushback on the play, which was almost banned in the offseason. Here's what our reporters heard from NFL scouts, executives and coaches.

The video of the Eagles' guards jumping offsides on the tush push might add fuel to the critics’ fire, but not everyone is convinced it’s as damning as it seems.

"I don’t love the play, but they usually run it a lot cleaner than that," an NFC scout told me. "If they were offsides every time they ran it, there would’ve been a lot more support to ban it [in the offseason]."

The scout also disagreed with FOX Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino, who said during the game broadcast that the tush push is "a hard play to officiate."

"I think the officials just blew it on that play," the scout said. "I mean, how do you not see the movement? They just missed it." – Ralph Vacchiano

There’s no shortage of angst surrounding the tush push this week. And it’s not just on social media. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid carefully explained after the game that he felt like Philly's offensive linemen were going early. Reid doubled down on that sentiment on Monday.

"If guys are moving early, then you’ve got to call that," the K.C. coach said. "So, [the NFL will] go back and look at that and see what their evaluation is of it. It could be different than mine. Mine, I felt like the guys were moving. That’s why I was griping about it on the sideline there with the officials. … They’ll have a chance to evaluate it, and I’ll be curious to see what the response is."

Around the league, many teams are just as curious to hear the league's response. Remember, 22 of the 32 NFL teams voted to ban the play in the offseason, falling just two votes shy of ratification.

"They have obviously mastered it, but let’s not let them cheat at it at the same time," an AFC executive told me.

During the NFL's biggest game of the regular season, the tush push was front and center as the Eagles beat the Chiefs. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Could this mean it's the beginning of the end for the tush push?

"It could," the executive said. "I mean if the officials feel they can’t officiate it correctly, then the discussion has to be revisited on allowing it."

During the offseason, the Packers proposed a tush push ban on the basis of player safety, but there weren’t hard numbers to legitimize the claim that the play is more dangerous than any other football play. That's part of why the vote fell short at the owners meetings in May.

But if this play continues to be out of control of the officials — or at least appears to be — that might make a more convincing case next offseason. It’ll be on the Eagles to play it cleanly so they don’t give opponents of the "Brotherly Shove" any more leverage. – Henry McKenna

Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of the tush push?

"I hope so," an NFL personnel executive told me. "The refs even admit it’s an impossible play to officiate.

"I’ve never liked the ‘pushing’ being allowed," the executive added. "But I don’t think the Eagles have any more advantage than anybody else, except they do it the best. Credit to them."

A longtime coach in the league also thinks the tush push should be disallowed, saying it’s a safety concern even though the data up to this point hasn’t shown an uptick in injuries with the play.

"It’s lawless now," the coach told me. "Someone’s going to get hurt. Like, Jalen Hurts is going to get hurt. And then where are we? The Eagles are a playoff team, but they’re not going to win a Super Bowl [without Hurts].

"It’s not good for the brand of the NFL." – Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams are the next team that must deal with the controversial play when they hit the road to face the Eagles on Sunday. Rams head coach Sean McVay, a member of the league’s competition committee for the first time this year, has been a vocal opponent of the play.

"I will acknowledge that I don’t believe in being a hater because the Eagles and the Bills do it better than we were capable of," McVay said earlier this year, when asked why he opposed the play. "If we executed it at that kind of level, we would probably be doing it as well.

"But I think what it revolves around is saying we’re not in the game or in the business of pushing other people or assisting or helping the runner. We’ve allowed that into the game."

The Eagles converted the tush push twice in three attempts against the Rams in two matchups last season, with Los Angeles jumping offsides on a fourth-down attempt.

McVay said after reviewing film from Philadelphia’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, he would check with the league office before his team’s game on Sunday to make sure the play is being officiated correctly.

"Anytime that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to make sure you’re understanding, how is it officiated?" McVay told reporters earlier this week. "How can we coach it? I did see some of those things last night (Sunday) and that’ll obviously be a big talking point because they’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them.

"Those are conversations with the league office, but I’m sure they’ll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped." – Eric D. Williams

