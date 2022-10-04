NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Lions-Patriots

National Football League
The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots look to snap two-game losing streaks as the 1-3 teams meet Sunday in Massachusetts.

This is a rare meeting between the longtime NFL franchises as the Patriots lead the all-time series, which started in 1971, 7-5. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Lions-Patriots game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Lions @ Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Lions +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Lions are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games.

The total has gone Over in the Over/Under (O/U) in the Lions' past six games.

Detroit is 3-6 ATS in their past nine games against the Patriots.

The Patriots are 2-6-1 ATS in their past nine games.

The total has gone Over in the O/U in six of the Patriots' past eight games.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Jared Goff against Bill Belichick.

When you simplify this football game, that’s the nucleus. In three career meetings against the Patriots, Goff has completed 49 of 95 passes (52%), thrown two touchdowns to four interceptions and taken nine sacks. It’s obviously far from a large sample size, but I don’t expect much to change.

Also, New England will run the ball at will against a Detroit defense that’s been shredded for 662 rushing yards, the third-worst mark in the NFL. Check and double check those rushing props on Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. 

I’ll be paying close attention to the Lions injury report as we get closer to the weekend to see if Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift will return to action, but I’m more than okay popping the Patriots at -3 right now.

PICK: Patriots (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

