NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers

42 mins ago
Sam Panayotovich
Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. 

It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up.

Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Lamar Jackson's injury is more devastating for Ravens despite contract issues

Lamar Jackson's injury is more devastating for Ravens despite contract issues
The Baltimore Ravens held on to defeat the Denver Broncos with a 10-9 final score, but not without a big blow: losing Lamar Jackson to a knee injury in the first quarter.

Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a knee injury, so Tyler Huntley gets the start at quarterback for the Ravens against their AFC North rivals.

"I would say it’s week to week," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Jackson sprained his PCL in the first quarter against Denver.

Obviously, you would rather bet your hard-earned money on Jackson, but the Ravens’ offense doesn’t really change much with Huntley under center. Both players are dynamic dudes that can tuck it, run it and make something out of nothing. It’s not like going from Jackson to Joe Flacco, if you catch my drift.

Then there’s Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ defense is undoubtedly better with T.J. Watt on the field, but their offense stinks. It’s tough for me to lay points with a team that’s only generating 17.8 points per game.

And these are the games that Harbaugh finds ways to win.  

PICK: Ravens (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

NFL Week 14: Should you bet on the Lions to cover against the Vikings this weekend?

NFL Week 14: Should you bet on the Lions to cover against the Vikings this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 14 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.

Browns at Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

I can’t wait to watch Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson.

Cincinnati’s offense is locked and loaded right now, averaging 31.5 points per game over the last four outings. And star receiver Ja’Marr Chase grabbed eight balls for 97 yards in his return from injury last week. His presence brings balance back to the force, if you will.

I expect the Bengals to light up the scoreboard early, leaving Watson and the Browns plenty of time for some garbage-time touchdowns. And you would think Cleveland has a much better rhythm after another full week of prep.

We’re betting on both offenses in this one.

PICK: Over 46.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Vikings at Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

There’s a reason the Lions are favored here.

Bookmakers are basically saying the Vikings are lucky with their 10-2 record and plus-10 point differential. Minnesota has somehow won nine straight games by one score, which is almost mathematically impossible. And they’ve been outgained in a handful of those, including Sunday’s victory over the Jets. New York racked up almost 500 yards of offense in defeat.

Meanwhile, Detroit has covered five straight (4-1 straight up over that stretch) thanks to a dangerous offense that’s getting healthier by the minute. The offensive line is all healed up, and Jared Goff has his full cupboard of playmakers back. The Lions should shred a very overrated Vikings’ defense.

The market is mostly -2, so this number is ideal.

PICK: Lions (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

How the transfer portal is impacting college football as we know it

How the transfer portal is impacting college football as we know it
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt break down how the transfer portal is changing college football.

Incarnate Word at Sacramento State (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN+)

To the FCS Playoffs we go.

Incarnate Word is an absolute juggernaut on offense. The Cardinals averaged over 50 points per game this season and no, that is not a typo. They scored 55 against Nevada, 64 against Southern Illinois, 66 against Northwestern State and a whopping 73 vs. Houston Christian.

Sheesh.

Obviously, Sacramento State will present a tougher challenge, but the Hornets can score with the best of ‘em, too. They racked up three 50-burgers this year and averaged a hair over 40 points a game. As long as one of these teams sets the pace early, it should be a touchdown fest with all the speed and skill.

Don’t be surprised if there are 90 points.

PICK: Over 76.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

