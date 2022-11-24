National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: Late touchdown by Giants caused bad beat for Cowboys bettors
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: Late touchdown by Giants caused bad beat for Cowboys bettors

21 mins ago

One of the most beautiful things about betting on the NFL (or any sport) is that every single play matters — a lesson that was reinforced Thursday in the Giants-Cowboys game.

Richie James' one-yard touchdown pass reception from Daniel Jones with eight seconds left had huge ramifications for gamblers. That's because the point spread closed at Cowboys -10 at FOX Bet. For those who might be new to betting, that means that Cowboys backers wagered on Dallas to win by more than 10 points.

Let's dive into how a missed field goal, a penalty and a meaningless Giants late touchdown crushed Cowboys bettors on Thanksgiving.

Everything was coming up aces for Cowboys bettors, as it looked like they would enjoy some pumpkin pie and a couple of extra bucks in their wallets. But then it happened.

Dallas was on pace to cover that spread late in the fourth quarter when it had the ball and led 28-13. The Cowboys failed to get the first down, and then their kicker Brett Maher missed a field goal. Every gambler knew what was coming next.

New York started moving the ball against a soft Dallas defense. To make matters worse, Micah Parsons was flagged for unnecessary roughness. After another penalty, the Giants got the ball on the one-yard line, and the rest was history, as James went on to score.

After the extra point, the final score ended Cowboys 28, Giants 20, which helped New York +10 bettors cash their tickets.

To paraphrase famed broadcaster Al Michaels, "those plays are significant to some."

What's the best thing that you can do if you were one of those bettors who took a bad beat on Thanksgiving? Shake it off, and hope you get the break on your next wager.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 12: Top viral moments from Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Vikings-Patriots
National Football League

NFL Week 12: Top viral moments from Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Vikings-Patriots

33 mins ago
NFL odds Week 12: Lines, results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: Lines, results for every game

43 mins ago
NFL Week 12 live updates: Patriots lead Vikings, Cowboys, Bills win
National Football League

NFL Week 12 live updates: Patriots lead Vikings, Cowboys, Bills win

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 12: Why Buffalo Bills will cover, other best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: Why Buffalo Bills will cover, other best bets

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Buccaneers-Browns, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Buccaneers-Browns, pick

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes