NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bengals-Titans, pick

The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Tennessee to play the Titans for a Week 12 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 victories. The Bengals scored a 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday Night Football.

Here's everything you need from a gambling perspective on the Bengals-Titans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ):

Bengals at Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Titans +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

Oh, I can grab the Titans getting points at home with extended rest? Sign me up.

Mike Vrabel, head coach for Tennessee, is now 9-1 as a head coach when his team gets extended rest. The Titans are a well-coached team, and they don't beat themselves. Their weakness is the passing game, which improved against the Packers with a healthy Ryan Tannehill. He was 20-for-27 with 333 passing yards.

If Tannehill can have that performance with Derrick Henry pounding the defense, it will be hard for the Bengals to stop them. The Bengals are 16th against the rush, and we know the Titans will want to make this a ground-and-pound game.

The Titans are 7-3 this season because of their outstanding defense. They can rush the passer, tackle at linebacker and cover in the back end. They are physical, intimidating and stingy with allowing points. It took the Chiefs extra time to score 20.

The Bengals' super-hot offense has scored a ton of points lately. And that's without Ja’Marr Chase who might return this weekend. Since Chase has been out, the Bengals have relied heavily on the production of the running backs, in both the running and passing games.

The Titans have shown the ability to shut down the best thing you do, so without Chase, the Bengals' offense will struggle to move the ball.

I like the Titans to cover.

PICK: Titans (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

