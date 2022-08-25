National Football League NFL odds: Bettors pick Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business.

While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.

And when it comes to that distinction, gamblers expect the Chicago Bears to be the NFL's biggest loser.

For starters, BetMGM Sportsbook offered a wager for "Worst Regular Season in the NFL," and although the Houston Texans are the favorites at +250, the public is hammering the Bears at +1100. Let's dig into why.

Well, with first-year head coach Matt Eberflus teaming up with first-year general manager Ryan Poles, you have two rookies on the job building a regime. That's already a tough proposition, and we haven't even gotten to the field.

On the defensive side, Khalil Mack was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Roquan Smith has requested a trade from the only team he has known. On the offensive side, Allen Robinson II signed with the Los Angeles Rams and the talented but inexperienced second-year QB Justin Fields has no offensive line. He also overthrew an open receiver in practice last week by five yards.

Ouch. Given these factors, bettors think Chicago provides tons of value and have taken advantage.

Another wager fans have hit hard is the Bears under 6.5 wins (-149 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $16.71 total). At FOX Bet, the Bears opened at under 7.5 (-167, bet $10 to win $15.99 total) but the number has only gotten shorter since indicating plenty of action on the under.

BetMGM has the Bears under as the most hit under of all season-win total wagers. So once again, gamblers are betting heavily on ‘Da Bears' to fail.

Throwing fuel onto the fire, VSiN's head of content Ben Fawkes reported that the Bears are the least bet team to win the Super Bowl. They are not the team with the longest odds, so gamblers are willing to take chances on the Texans or even the Atlanta Falcons over anything they see from the Monsters of the Midway.

Are you betting on Chicago to be the worst team in the league? Or do you think these gamblers have it all wrong? Whichever way you lean, make your way to FOX Bet and get in on the action.

