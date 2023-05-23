National Football League
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finalizing 3-year contract extension
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finalizing 3-year contract extension

Updated May. 23, 2023 6:03 p.m. ET

Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have agreed on the framework of a three-year contract extension that will keep him in place until 2027, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Tuesday at the league meetings.

Goodell's current deal expires in 2024. He has been commissioner of the league since replacing Paul Tagliabue in 2006.

"That's always good news," Irsay told reporters in Minnesota, where owners finished their spring meetings. "I think we still have to rubber-stamp it so to speak, but it's virtually done."

Irsay said he's under the impression Goodell will retire after the extended contract expires and be involved in the development of a potential successor.

"We’ll look for his contribution every way possible," Irsay said.

Goodell tried to downplay the topic and declined to confirm an agreement.

"It’s not extended today, that’s for sure. I’ve been focused on other matters. It hasn’t been a point of focus for me," Goodell said. "I have a year left. I love the job. I have no doubt that we’ll reach it at some point. When we do, we’ll let you know."

Irsay raised to reporters the possibility of eventually splitting the role into two, one top executive for business and one for football, in similar fashion to how most NFL teams are lead.

"It’s a healthy discussion to have," Goodell said. "The job changes over the years. It’s changed even while I’ve been here. I know that we will have those discussions at the appropriate time."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

