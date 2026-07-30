NFL Catchup: Mayfield Contract Update, Mahomes Progresses, Bay Area Reunion

NFL training camps might be underway, but some teams still have plenty of work to be done on the contractual side of things.

Thursday saw a few contract matters dominate the headlines around the league. While Baker Mayfield isn't holding out, he expressed his displeasure with what went down during extension negotiations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Elsewhere, a star wide receiver received an extension that made him one of the highest-paid players at the position, while another notable wide receiver signed a deal to reunite with his former team.

That's just some of what you need to know from Thursday's NFL news.

Baker Mayfield revealed that contract extension negotiations with the Buccaneers have not met his expectations.

Mayfield, who is entering the final year of a three-year, 100 million deal, expressed disappointment after Tampa Bay offered him a two-year contract, stating that he is seeking a long-term commitment from the organization.

The Tampa Bay signal caller added that the two sides remain far apart financially, as Mayfield is aiming for an extension in the $50 million annual range as training camp gets underway, but told ESPN that the Buccaneers were "pretty far" from offering him that.

After spending the season proving he can lead the New Orleans Saints' offense, Chris Olave is being rewarded like a true star. The two sides have agreed to a four-year extension worth $132 million with $90 million guaranteed, ESPN reported.

The payday comes after Olave flourished and became the go-to target in first-year head coach Kellen Moore's offense. Olave was able to haul in 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns to secure his third 1,000-yard season since entering the league.

Olave, 26, was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He has yet to play a full season, but a lot of his recurring injuries appear to be behind him as Olave is heading into training camp fully healthy.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to work his way back from injury following the torn ACL and LCL injuries he suffered last December.

Cleared for full participation ahead of training camp, Mahomes appeared to be able to scramble without issues during Thursday's practice session. He made multiple throws on the run and even scrambled downfield as he progresses toward potentially playing in Week 1 of the regular season.

Mahomes is coming off a 2025 campaign where he threw for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 14 games before his injury.

Back in with the old?

That's how it is in the Bay Area, at least for Thursday. The San Francisco 49ers are reuniting with Deebo Samuel, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million.

San Francisco's decision to bring back Samuel came a day after the team's concerns about wide receiver Ricky Pearsall's knee became public. Pearsall is dealing with lingering knee swelling connected to the PCL injury that limited him during the 2025 season, and the Niners are concerned that he could miss the entire 2026 season, NBC Sports Bay Area reported Thursday.

Pearsall, who the 49ers took in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has been an asset to the team's offense when healthy. He's logged 67 receptions for 928 yards and three touchdowns, but has only played in 18 games over his career.

Now, Samuel becomes the third notable addition the 49ers have made to their wide receivers room this offseason. They made one of the biggest splashes in free agency when they signed former Buccaneers star Mike Evans and used their second-round pick on Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.

Samuel, who played six of the first seven years of his career with the Niners, put up a respectable stat line with the Washington Commanders in 2025. He had 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels out for much of the season.

Now, the 30-year-old Samuel will look to make some magic happen in San Francisco again. He was a key part of four 49ers teams that reached the NFC Championship Game, earning an All-Pro and a Pro Bowl nod during that time.