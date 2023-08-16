NFL 2023 odds: Lines, predictions for top offenses, including Cowboys Published Aug. 16, 2023 1:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The best offenses in the NFL are back at work as the regular season is less than a month away.

Teams bolstered their rosters in the draft, as three of the first four picks were quarterbacks and eight of the first 12 were offensive players. Squads also used free agency to improve their chances at becoming the top scoring offense in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs led the NFL in scoring last season, averaging 29.2 points in the regular season.

Will the Chiefs repeat as the top scoring offense? Or will they be dethroned?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at the odds for the top scoring offense in the NFL, with insights and picks from FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich .

Is Ezekiel Elliott-Pats or Dalvin Cook-Jets the better signing? Colin Cowherd explains how the signings of Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott were a classic tale of 'getting what you pay for.'

2023 odds for top scoring NFL offense*

Kansas City Chiefs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Philadelphia Eagles : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Cincinnati Bengals : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Buffalo Bills : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Dallas Cowboys : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Detroit Lions : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

San Francisco 49ers : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Los Angeles Chargers : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Minnesota Vikings : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Seattle Seahawks : +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Miami Dolphins : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

New York Jets : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Baltimore Ravens : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chicago Bears: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Denver Broncos: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Las Vegas Raiders : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

New Orleans Saints: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Cleveland Browns: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

New York Giants: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

New England Patriots: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Carolina Panthers: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Washington Commanders: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Houston Texans: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Tennessee Titans: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Green Bay Packers: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

*odds as of 8/16/2023

Insights/picks from FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

The high-octane Kansas City Chiefs led the NFL in scoring last year with 496 points on 61 touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. And they’re favored to do it again in 2023.

Armed with the best quarterback on the planet in Patrick Mahomes, plenty of offensive weapons and a head coach who’s a play-calling wizard, it’s no surprise the defending champions are +500 to be the highest-scoring team.

Here are three wagers to consider in this market:

Dallas Cowboys +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

For all the hype surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, the Cowboys have the tools to be just as explosive.

Dallas posted an impressive 467 points last season — Philly finished with 477 — and that was with starting tackles Tyron Smith and Terence Steele missing 19 games combined. Imagine what the 'Boys could do with those two healthy.

Adding receiver Brandin Cooks in the slot will make life easier on wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and running back Tony Pollard should rack up career numbers behind that big, physical line.

Oh yeah… Dak Prescott ain’t too shabby, either.

Detroit Lions +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

The Lions will be no strangers to shootouts this year.

Detroit averaged 26.6 points per game in 2022 and should be even better on offense after taking versatile running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall and signing former Bears staple David Montgomery.

Say what you want about Jared Goff, he’s always been efficient when protected and boy, can this offensive line hold serve. Pro Football Focus says Detroit has the fifth-best line in the NFL and that might be conservative.

Also, Detroit’s horrendous defense will surrender plenty of points which will provide the offense with a slew of extra possessions.

Miami Dolphins +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

This is my favorite bet of the three, given the odds.

I can get +2000 on a potentially explosive offense with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, with Mike McDaniel calling the shots?

Sign me up!

McDaniel was a very impressive play designer last year considering he was constantly working with a different quarterback. Miami finished 11th in scoring and that included a five-game stretch without Tagovailoa when it only averaged 17 points a pop.

If the Dolphins can keep their franchise quarterback upright, I have little doubt about their ability to light up the scoreboard.

So who are you betting on to have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;