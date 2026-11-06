National Football League
Breece Hall Returns After 5-Game Absence, But Jets Rule Out Garrett Wilson
National Football League

Breece Hall Returns After 5-Game Absence, But Jets Rule Out Garrett Wilson

Published Nov. 6, 2026 12:42 p.m. ET

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson remains in the concussion protocol and was ruled out Friday for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

It's a tough blow for an offense that will get running back Breece Hall back in the lineup after he missed five games with a quadriceps injury.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Wilson would not practice for a third straight day after he was injured late in the Jets' 38-33 loss to Las Vegas last Sunday.

Wilson has a team-leading 43 catches, tied for the most in the AFC and ninth in the NFL, for 527 yards and three touchdowns. His 63 targets are second in the AFC, though he was frustrated the last few weeks by his sporadic usage in games and in crucial moments. Against the Raiders, Wilson had six receptions for 83 yards on a team-high 12 targets.

Breece Hall hasn't appeared in a game for the Jets since Week 3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the closing moments last Sunday, Wilson took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jeremy Chinn on a 15-yard catch in which Chinn was called for unnecessary roughness. Wilson stayed in and was Geno Smith’s intended target in the end zone on the next play when Chinn came up with a game-sealing interception.

"I mean, I think it speaks for itself," Glenn said of losing Wilson. "Any time you lose a player of that magnitude, it's always tough. But we do have other players and those guys will look forward to the challenge."

Adonai Mitchell had a breakout performance last week against Las Vegas, catching seven passes for a career-high 142 yards and a touchdown in his second game back after missing four with a finger injury that required surgery. Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. was held without a target last week, but previously had consecutive 100-yard receiving games.

Isaiah Williams, Tim Patrick and rookie Malik McClain are also on the active roster. Sterling Shepard, Jamaal Pritchett and Joseph Manjack IV are on the practice squad.

Hall will further boost a backfield that has been solid the last few weeks in his absence. Braelon Allen has rushed for more than 100 yards three times, including a career-high 147 last week.

Hall had just 163 yards rushing on 51 carries in three games — which would be a career-low 3.2 yards per attempt — before being hurt at Detroit on Sept. 27. He also had 10 catches for 102 yards. With Allen's emergence, there has been speculation over how the Jets will use the two running backs, but both Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich have insisted since before the season that they envisioned mixing both in the offense as a 1-2 punch out of the backfield.

"I know we’re trying to get in this, who’s going to be the starter and try to spin it into a negative situation," Glenn said. "But nothing’s changed from how I see this. Both of those guys are playing, that’s just what it is."

Rookie edge rusher David Bailey will be back after missing one game with a groin injury. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft in April leads the team with 5 1/2 sacks.

Tight end Mason Taylor, who injured his back late against Las Vegas, will be a full practice participant Friday and is cleared to play.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright (back) was sitting out practice Friday and is questionable. Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle) are also questionable. Linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) is out.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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