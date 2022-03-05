Nebraska's Cam Jurgens delivers speed, beef jerky to NFL Combine

Nebraska Cornhuskers
3 hours ago

Big men can move, too. 

The NFL Scouting Combine is normally a showcase of speed and strength from the league's next great crop of athletes, and this year has been no different, evidenced by a bunch of receivers who ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.2 range this week

But on Friday, it was a 4.91 — give or take a few tenths of a second — that turned heads. 

Cam Jurgens spent the last three seasons as the starting center for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. 

The 6-foot-3, 307-pound lineman decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft and came out blazing in Friday's activities, specifically the 40-yard dash.

Jurgens' time beat the 5.09 posted by Nebraska legend Ndamukong Suh back in 2010, and at this point in the Combine, is the fastest time by any offensive lineman.

However, those quick limbs aren't fully responsible for making Jurgens a standout — there is also his beef jerky.

NFL Network's Stacey Dales was on the scene to report on Jurgens, and initially discussed with him his performance from the day.

"A massive day for Cam Jurgens, the offensive lineman out of Nebraska, in more ways than one," said NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Friday. "I snuck in a brief conversation with him and I said, ‘How’d you feel about [your 40-yard dash time]?' He said, ‘I just wanted to run fast. I hate running the 40, I'm glad it's over. I'd rather hit guys than run drills.'"

Dales then got to the jerky.

"Beef Jurgy Jerky — that is the official name of his business. …. The jerky is, I'm guessing, quite delicious, as he's been giving it out to these coaches in his interviews."

You know what they say: the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. 

Jurgens, apparently, is hoping that adage also applies to football coaches.

