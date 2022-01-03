National Football League Monday Night Football Top Plays: Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 17 action comes to a close as Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are in Pittsburgh to take on Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The Steelers are seeking their ninth season sweep of Cleveland since 2007 under head coach Mike Tomlin, after defeating the Browns in Week 8.

It could also prove to be Big Ben's final game at Heinz Field.

Here are the top plays from Monday Night Football.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

It was an emotional scene in Pittsburgh, as Roethlisberger took the field for his 124th –– and potentially his final –– career start.

FIRST QUARTER

Nick Chubb got things going early for the Browns, breaking off for a 32-yard gain before Cleveland turned it over on downs.

SECOND QUARTER

The Steelers were first on the board after Diontae Johnson reeled in a short touchdown pass from Big Ben.

The Steelers' defense came up with its first takeaway of the game, picking off Mayfield midway through the second, bringing his stat line to 1-for-10 passing for an abysmal 20 yards on five drives.

The turnover set up a short field and Pittsburgh took a 10-0 lead after kicking a field goal ahead of the break.

THIRD QUARTER

Najee Harris broke the Steelers' rookie rushing record after this 30-yard gain to bring his season total to 1,085 yards, surpassing Franco Harris' 1,055-yard record from 1972 when the NFL played a 14-game schedule.

The big gain helped set up the Steelers for another field goal, extending their lead to 13-0.

