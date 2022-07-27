National Football League
McCarthy, Staley highlight Colin's 'NFL Coach Pressure Cooker' McCarthy, Staley highlight Colin's 'NFL Coach Pressure Cooker'
National Football League

McCarthy, Staley highlight Colin's 'NFL Coach Pressure Cooker'

9 hours ago

A handful of NFL head coaches are relieved of their duties after each season. 

Whether that means their team underachieved based on expectations or plateaued after reaching a particular milestone, teams often flip coaches like burgers on a grill.

With that, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on which head coaches face the most pressure this upcoming season.

Mike McCarthy, Matt Rhule, Robert Saleh are on the NFL's hottest seats

Mike McCarthy, Matt Rhule, Robert Saleh are on the NFL's hottest seats
Colin Cowherd shares which head coaches face the most pressure this upcoming season, including Ron Rivera, Mike McCarthy, Pete Carroll, Matt Rhule, Kevin Stefanski, Dan Campbell, Robert Saleh and Brandon Staley.

Let's go through Cowherd's list.

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "[The Seahawks] are going to be awful, and no owner wants to watch awful, so I think it's medium. He's going to be 71 in September and they have the worst quarterback situation in the league. I don't think he will get fired, but in the NFL, it's weird."

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "He has the first- or second-most pressure in the league. Very, very high pressure. He's coaching for his job. He's won five games in each of the last two years, and it has been reported that the owner is 'unhappy' and 'embarrassed' over his seven-year, $62 million deal. He could be the first to go."

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "Low pressure. He won with Ryan Tannehill, but they lost some receivers. I don't think Vrabel has a ton of pressure."

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "He has very low pressure. He was the 2020 Coach of the Year. I think the people understand that the Baker [Mayfield] thing was a bit of a mess, Deshaun Watson will miss time, so I think he gets a pass this year because there's so much chaos and negative publicity."

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "The pot is boiling. I think it's the highest pressure because you don't have playoff wins, you've got Sean Payton outside-of-the-organization rumors, you've got Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore inside, and they missed out on Von Miller. Randy Gregory is gone. To me, they are going to need Demarcus Lawrence to have a monster year. It's going to be a shootout year. I don't think their defense will make big stops."

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "I think it's medium pressure. A lot of people think he could be out of work by Thanksgiving because they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the end [of 2021]. I do think a lot of it is out of his control with Carson Wentz's reckless play. He doesn't have any division titles in four years, so he has to win. But if you look at their schedule, I think they are going to win."

Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "He's under huge pressure. It's not that they lost, but they have the worst defense in the league and he's a defensive coach. Also, they were wildly inconsistent. There were games last year that they were not ready to play."

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Colin's thoughts: "I think Dan Campbell has very low pressure. They ended the year pretty competitively. He's ingratiated himself into the community and has a Midwest feel to him. The players like him, and I think offensively they are pretty good."

Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

Colin's thoughts: "I'm in the minority, but I'd say fairly low pressure. There's so much distraction around the organization, can you blame Ron Rivera? I think he has a better quarterback and the division is winnable. I look at him and he's been a two-time Coach of the Year. I think the expectations are reasonable for him."

Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "Outside of Sean McDermott, there is not an ascending defensive coach in the league. All the ascending coaches are offensive coaches. They had the best quarterback in the league that didn't make the playoffs. Now, the division is tough, but you cannot go back-to-back years with [Justin] Herbert and not make the playoffs, can you?"

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Is Kirk Cousins good enough to win the Vikings a Super Bowl?
National Football League

Is Kirk Cousins good enough to win the Vikings a Super Bowl?

2 hours ago
Will Julio Jones help Tom Brady win his eighth Super Bowl?
National Football League

Will Julio Jones help Tom Brady win his eighth Super Bowl?

6 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

8 hours ago
Packers HC Matt LaFleur relying too much on Aaron Rodgers?
National Football League

Packers HC Matt LaFleur relying too much on Aaron Rodgers?

9 hours ago
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Mike McCarthy 'is the guy'
National Football League

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Mike McCarthy 'is the guy'

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes