National Football League
Baker Mayfield Has Always Viewed Matthew Stafford as a "Top 3 or 5" QB
National Football League

Baker Mayfield Has Always Viewed Matthew Stafford as a "Top 3 or 5" QB

Updated Nov. 20, 2025 8:50 p.m. ET

Baker Mayfield is aware of the caliber of quarterback he is facing on Sunday when the Tampa Buccaneers take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams

"He can do everything," Mayfield said of Stafford. "He's always been able to make every throw."

Mayfield has always seen Stafford as a "top-three or -five" quarterback in the NFL. But he wasn't always respected as such. Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit, leading the Lions to just three postseason appearances, and not a single playoff game victory. Many, including Mayfield, believe that was a result of the infrastructure and the talent surrounding Stafford, rather than a lack of talent at quarterback. 

That notion was quickly proven when the Rams traded for Stafford, and in his first season under center, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI. Since then, Stafford has continued to enjoy success in Los Angeles. He earned his second-career Pro Bowl nod in 2023. He led the Rams to the NFC Divisional Round last season, where they gave the eventual-champion Philadelphia Eagles their hardest test of the playoffs. This season, he leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes and he’s the odds-on favorite to win MVP after 11 weeks of football.

"Obviously, as long as he was in Detroit, he didn’t get a whole lot of credit for how good he was," Mayfield said. "He’s one of the best, if not the best, pure passers in the history of the NFL."

Stafford is a prime example of how the potential of NFL players can be highly dependent on their situation. Mayfield knows that all too well.

Like Stafford, he was selected first overall in the NFL Draft, and didn’t experience much success with his original franchise — the Cleveland Browns. He became a journeyman, playing briefly for the Carolina Panthers, and even as Stafford’s backup in Los Angeles for half a season.

Eventually, he found a home in Tampa Bay, a situation where he could flourish and gain respect for the talent he possesses. He’s led the Buccaneers to consecutive playoff appearances, and is on track for a third.

Stafford and Mayfield understand the NFL can be unforgiving. They've persevered through it, and are more successful quarterbacks because of those challenges. In fact, without that adversity, they wouldn't be where they are now — heading into Sunday's battle leading two teams at the top of their divisions with hopes for a Super Bowl run. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes