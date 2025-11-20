Baker Mayfield Has Always Viewed Matthew Stafford as a "Top 3 or 5" QB

Baker Mayfield is aware of the caliber of quarterback he is facing on Sunday when the Tampa Buccaneers take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

"He can do everything," Mayfield said of Stafford. "He's always been able to make every throw."

Mayfield has always seen Stafford as a "top-three or -five" quarterback in the NFL. But he wasn't always respected as such. Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit, leading the Lions to just three postseason appearances, and not a single playoff game victory. Many, including Mayfield, believe that was a result of the infrastructure and the talent surrounding Stafford, rather than a lack of talent at quarterback.

That notion was quickly proven when the Rams traded for Stafford, and in his first season under center, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI. Since then, Stafford has continued to enjoy success in Los Angeles. He earned his second-career Pro Bowl nod in 2023. He led the Rams to the NFC Divisional Round last season, where they gave the eventual-champion Philadelphia Eagles their hardest test of the playoffs. This season, he leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes and he’s the odds-on favorite to win MVP after 11 weeks of football.

"Obviously, as long as he was in Detroit, he didn’t get a whole lot of credit for how good he was," Mayfield said. "He’s one of the best, if not the best, pure passers in the history of the NFL."

Stafford is a prime example of how the potential of NFL players can be highly dependent on their situation. Mayfield knows that all too well.

Like Stafford, he was selected first overall in the NFL Draft, and didn’t experience much success with his original franchise — the Cleveland Browns. He became a journeyman, playing briefly for the Carolina Panthers, and even as Stafford’s backup in Los Angeles for half a season.

Eventually, he found a home in Tampa Bay, a situation where he could flourish and gain respect for the talent he possesses. He’s led the Buccaneers to consecutive playoff appearances, and is on track for a third.

Stafford and Mayfield understand the NFL can be unforgiving. They've persevered through it, and are more successful quarterbacks because of those challenges. In fact, without that adversity, they wouldn't be where they are now — heading into Sunday's battle leading two teams at the top of their divisions with hopes for a Super Bowl run.