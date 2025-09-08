National Football League Mark Sanchez Promises 'Raw, Unfiltered Look' at NFL in New Digital Show, 'Rearview' Updated Sep. 9, 2025 10:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mark Sanchez’s admitted "preference" is to interview as many quarterbacks as possible on his new FOX Sports digital show, even though they’re usually the most interviewed players in the NFL. The way he sees it, they all still have stories to tell.

And he’s the perfect person to get them to tell them.

"We’ve walked down the same tunnels and had the same grueling practices," Sanchez told me. "That means a lot between players."

He’s counting on that, because his plan is for "Rearview," his new digital show out now, to be "a raw, unfiltered look" at life in the NFL. He plans to talk to "impact players" around the league, at every position, and plans to interview several NFL head coaches, too.

The debut episode features Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, fresh off his 27-21 upset of the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs this past Friday in Brazil.

"There’s a respect, a mutual respect really, especially quarterback to quarterback, but also NFL player to NFL player," Sanchez, the former Jets quarterback, said. "Understanding that person’s perspective and what they’re going through gives some of these players a chance to really open up and give you something they might not have told anybody else, just because they know I’ll be able to understand it.

"I think that’s one big advantage for our show."

Mark Sanchez has long been able to forge strong connections with fellow athletes. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old Sanchez, now a veteran NFL analyst for FOX, landed the job as part of a collaboration with "best bud" Scott McKnight, a former Jets teammate whom he’s known since he was 7 years old. McKnight founded a company called GOAT Farm Media that was looking to begin a new digital show.

"When he was talking to me about the show and getting a host, it just kind of worked out perfect," Sanchez said.

Soon, FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady came aboard through his connections with the creative company Shadow Lion. And not long after that, FOX Sports was on board and "Rearview" was a go.

The first episode, Sanchez said, is about Herbert’s perspective on the upset over the Chiefs and the Chargers’ upcoming challenges. He also dove into the "coaches rivalry" between the Chargers' Jim Harbaugh and the Raiders' Pete Carroll, who face off in Las Vegas next Monday night.

Before the Jets drafted Sanchez with the No. 5 overall pick in 2009, he led USC to a Rose Bowl victory under then-coach Pete Carroll. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

That’s just the beginning, of course, because Sanchez’s show will keep up with what he expects will be an exciting NFL season, with plenty of surprises along the way. One surprise he’s not expecting, though, is the demise of the Chiefs.

"I would just caution not to count the Chiefs out, just because of Week 1," he said. "The Chargers had a great outing. I think that’s a game the Chargers lose in the last couple of years, and they found a way to win this one. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs suck.

"I think the Chargers are going to be good. The Chiefs were right there to win it. It’s not like they got wiped off the map."

The Chiefs, in fact, are one of the teams Sanchez said he could see playing in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., in February. He sees the Chiefs, Bills and Ravens as the obvious favorites in the AFC. He likes the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, too. Though he cautioned they could get stiff competition from the Los Angeles Rams, "as long as (quarterback Matt) Stafford’s good," and the very dangerous Green Bay Packers.

"Green Bay looks pretty nasty," Sanchez said. "They’re not really a dark horse because they’ve been good, but that’s a group that’s matured together the last two years in the playoffs. You get a couple of rounds like that under your belt and go back again with a lot of the same cast of characters, that’s when teams really start to figure it out with the continuity and consistency."

Sanchez said he sees the Denver Broncos, a playoff team last year, as a potential sleeper in the AFC. But he’s got an even bigger AFC sleeper in mind that caught his eye in Week 1:

The Daniel Jones-led Indianapolis Colts.

"I would not be shocked if Daniel Jones has an excellent year," Sanchez said. "I love the way he played, especially with that run game and hitting on all the play-action stuff. That’s a perfect kind of market for him after everything he’s been through in New York.

"He’s just another one of those players that’s thriving somewhere other than New York. Look at Saquon Barkley. Look at Xavier McKinney with the Packers. These guys leave the Giants and they suddenly have these incredible careers still out there. It’s like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’"

Chargers star QB Justin Herbert is the guest for the debut episode of Sanchez's new podcast, "Rearview." (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

So, what is going on with all the former Giants and Jets (like quarterbacks Geno Smith and Sam Darnold) thriving elsewhere? Is it the pressure of the market or the state of the two franchises?

"I mean, who knows what the true answer is?" said the quarterback who once escaped New York himself. "But that’s an unsettling trend, if I’m the team that everybody’s leaving and then having success somewhere else."

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

