Mahomes, Burrow highlight Wiley's most important players in AFC, NFC Mahomes, Burrow highlight Wiley's most important players in AFC, NFC
Mahomes, Burrow highlight Wiley's most important players in AFC, NFC

4 hours ago

The conference championship round is here, meaning it's time for teams to simply let their best players shine.

On Friday's "Speak For Yourself," Marcellus Wiley listed his five most important players for Sunday's AFC and NFC title games.

Let's see how Wiley lined it up:

5. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Playoff stats: 61% completion percentage, 151.5 YPG, zero touchdowns, two interceptions

Wiley's thoughts: "No one is highlighting him in terms of production on the game plan. The 49ers are like, anything Jimmy Garoppolo does is a bonus for us. We want more out of you instead of just helping Robbie Gould realize the moment and cheering him on. We want touchdowns in the postseason."

4. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Playoff stats: 73.2% completion percentage, 296.0 YPG, two touchdowns, one interception

Wiley's thoughts: "Joe Burrow, you're about to go to Arrowhead in the AFC Championship Game — you know how loud it's going to be? Joe Burrow has to ball out, ball crazy, crazier than Josh Allen for them to have a chance."

3. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Playoff stats: 3 total tackles, 0 sacks

Wiley's thoughts: "Joe Burrow was sacked nine times in victory, Chris Jones. You know there is an opportunity to get to Joe Burrow because the offensive line, they won't shore it up that fast. But more importantly, talk about taking out their most important weapon — their quarterback. You impact and affect their quarterback, it's a wrap."

2. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Playoff stats: 82 receiving yards, 111 rushing yards, one touchdown

Wiley's thoughts: "If Deebo ain't Deebo, it's a wrap. It's about Deebo Samuel showing up. … Go to war and be Deebo. If not, it's a wrap."

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Playoff stats: 75.9% completion percentage, 391 YPG, eight touchdowns, one interception

Wiley's thoughts: "Patrick Mahomes can easily stop this little Bengals train in its tracks by being Patrick Mahomes. He's going to walk on the field with the confidence of knowing I have not lost to anybody in a postseason game not named Tom Brady."

