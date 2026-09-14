Sean McVay: Myles Garrett's Week 1 Play Made Knee Surgery The Obvious Answer

After spending time during training camp trying to manage Myles Garrett's knee injury, it was the Los Angeles Rams' dismal season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers that made it evident to everyone that the star defensive end needed surgery.

Garrett did not record a tackle or sack while playing 61.5% of the defensive snaps in the Rams' 27-7 defeat in Melbourne, Australia. Coach Sean McVay said Monday that conversations with Garrett immediately after the game last Thursday made it clear a different approach would be needed, leading to the decision that Garrett needed to be operated on.

"We had been aware of this, thought it was something he would be able to work through," McVay said. "Obviously, being out there and playing in a real game, you learn like, ‘Hey, maybe that’s not the case. So let's change course with that.'"

Myles Garrett was a massive offseason add for the Rams, but Los Angeles will have to wait until he's recovered before it can benefit. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/Getty Images)

McVay did not have an updated timeline for Garrett's recovery beyond the four-game minimum that comes with being placed on injured reserve, pending the results of the procedure.

Garrett missed most of training camp because of swelling in his knee. The Rams acquired the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade for pass rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks in June knowing that Garrett's workload had been carefully managed in recent seasons. That was acceptable to McVay, who has frequently limited practice time for veteran players to maximize their game-day performance.

"The reality is our job is to put our players and our team in positions to have successful outcomes. Thought we would take an approach where he'd be feeling good enough to go contribute positive change and be the player that he's capable of. That wasn't the case, and so the next right thing for us is to be able to get this thing fixed," McVay said.

Garrett took to social media following the Rams' opening loss to the 49ers to express that, "I wasn't the player that I wanted to be. I didn't feel like I was the player I've been before when I stepped onto that field. I got to do what I can to get back to that."

McVay said Garrett's absence would not have any impact on when defensive tackle Aaron Donald will return to the field after ending his retirement last month.

Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the year, did not travel with the team to Australia as he works his way back into playing shape following two seasons out of football. McVay said it was too early to know if Donald would play in the Rams' home opener against the New York Giants next Monday.

"He's going to continue to work his process, and we'll see what that looks like," McVay said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.