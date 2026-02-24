National Football League
Lions to Play in 2026 NFL Munich Game; Why it Matters to Amon-Ra St. Brown
Published Feb. 24, 2026 9:27 a.m. ET

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown says a long-time dream will come true after his team was confirmed to play in the NFL game in Munich this year.

St. Brown's mother was born in Germany and his career has been closely followed by the NFL's large German fan base.

"It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league," St. Brown said in a league statement on Tuesday.

"I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale."

Detroit's opponent will be confirmed later. The Munich game is part of a record schedule of nine international games in 2026 including new host cities in France, Australia and Brazil.

The NFL is heading back to Munich for its third game at a stadium better known as the home of German soccer champion Bayern Munich. The city hosted the NFL's first game in Germany in 2022 and another in 2024. Frankfurt and Berlin have also hosted games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

