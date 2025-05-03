MLS Messi scores goal, with Patrick Mahomes watching, to help Inter Miami rebound Published May. 4, 2025 12:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi had a goal and an assist, Fafa Picault scored a goal for the second consecutive game and Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 4-1 on Saturday night.

Messi capped the scoring in the 67th minute. After four consecutive to or from Messi and Telasco Segovia, Messi used his right hip to hold off defender Noah Eile and then calmly slammed home a left-footer from the center of the area.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and veteran NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (currently a free agent) were in attendance.

Inter Miami (6-1-3) rebounded from a 4-3 loss to Dallas that snapped its eight-game unbeaten streak to open the season.

Picault scored to give Miami a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. After two failed clearances by the Red Bulls, Marcelo Weigandt played an arcing ball-in from the right side that was redirected near post when Luis Suarez flicked a header to the back post and Picault put away a half-volley.

Weigandt scored in the 30th and Suarez added a goal — his first since March 2 — in the 39th minute to give Miami a 3-0 lead.

Mohammed Sofo put away a corner kick for the Red Bulls (4-4-3) played in by Omar Valencia — going up high at the back post and somehow heading it back inside the front post — to make it 3-1 in the 43rd.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi scores in 4-1 victory over New York

Weigandt, from point-blank range, tapped in the putback of his own shot to make it 2-0 in the 30th.

Suarez put away his own rebound to give Miami a 3-0 lead. Tadeo Allende rolled a cross to Suarez for a one-touch shot from center of the area that was blocked by defender Kyle Duncan, but Suarez was there for the finish for the left corner of the 6-yard box.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

