Lil' Wayne proclaims Micah Parsons his 'favorite Cowboy'

The first full Sunday of the 2022 NFL season is right around the corner and concludes with a clash between last season's two top-scoring NFL teams: the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

On Friday, Lil' Wayne joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the set of "Undisputed" to discuss Sunday's matchup (8:20 p.m. ET) and his favorite Cowboy — second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, one of Dallas' most important players this season.

"I love defense first," he said. "[Lawrence Taylor was] my favorite defensive player back in the day. … [Parsons] gives me flashes (of Taylor) and of other people, too. He might come and run in and look like [Demarcus Lawrence]. He might come and run in and look like Reggie White.

"Then when I met him — his confidence," Lil Wayne continued. "We all deserve confidence, but it's different when it's facts and when that person knows what they're talking about. … It doesn't come off as arrogant. It actually comes off as innocent. … His humbleness and his willingness to learn about whatever it is. If you bring up a subject, if you look like you know too much about that subject, and he doesn't, he wants to know what you know."

Parsons — the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — finished last season with 84 total tackles (64 solo), 30 QB hits, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games played en route to earning Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-Pro honors.

Parsons is now a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year this season, after recording at least one sack in six straight games last season. And clearly, he's eager to pick up right where he left off, referring to himself as a "matchup nightmare."

