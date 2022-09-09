Lil' Wayne proclaims Micah Parsons his 'favorite Cowboy'

Lil' Wayne proclaims Micah Parsons his 'favorite Cowboy'

19 hours ago

The first full Sunday of the 2022 NFL season is right around the corner and concludes with a clash between last season's two top-scoring NFL teams: the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Friday, Lil' Wayne joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the set of "Undisputed" to discuss Sunday's matchup (8:20 p.m. ET) and his favorite Cowboy — second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, one of Dallas' most important players this season.

"I love defense first," he said. "[Lawrence Taylor was] my favorite defensive player back in the day. … [Parsons] gives me flashes (of Taylor) and of other people, too. He might come and run in and look like [Demarcus Lawrence]. He might come and run in and look like Reggie White.

"Then when I met him — his confidence," Lil Wayne continued. "We all deserve confidence, but it's different when it's facts and when that person knows what they're talking about. … It doesn't come off as arrogant. It actually comes off as innocent. … His humbleness and his willingness to learn about whatever it is. If you bring up a subject, if you look like you know too much about that subject, and he doesn't, he wants to know what you know."

Parsons — the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — finished last season with 84 total tackles (64 solo), 30 QB hits, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games played en route to earning Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-Pro honors.

Parsons is now a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year this season, after recording at least one sack in six straight games last season. And clearly, he's eager to pick up right where he left off, referring to himself as a "matchup nightmare."

in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best

17 hours ago
Dak Prescott trading in Jordan 11 cleats for Jordan 1s
Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott trading in Jordan 11 cleats for Jordan 1s

19 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs

19 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Buccaneers-Cowboys
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Buccaneers-Cowboys

1 day ago
Why Vikings will surprise, Cowboys could disappoint: Warren Sharp's NFL Guide
National Football League

Why Vikings will surprise, Cowboys could disappoint: Warren Sharp's NFL Guide

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes