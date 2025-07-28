National Football League
At Least 2 People Shot at NYC Office Building Housing NFL, Financial Firms
National Football League

At Least 2 People Shot at NYC Office Building Housing NFL, Financial Firms

Updated Jul. 28, 2025 9:47 p.m. ET

At least two people, including a New York City police officer, were shot Monday in a midtown office building that houses some of the country’s top financial firms and the NFL, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The person, who did not immediately know the victims' conditions, was not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The gunman is dead, according to two people familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building Monday evening for a report of someone shot. A spokesperson said the call came in around 6:30 p.m. but provided no other details. Police provided no additional information.

Local TV footage showed lines of people evacuating the office building with their hands above their heads. The building includes the offices of Blackstone and the consulate general of Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that agents and other bureau personnel were responding to provide support to what he said was an "active crime scene."

Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media that there was an "active shooter investigation" in midtown. He urged people to stay indoors and take safety precautions if they're in the area.

The city’s emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transportation in the area.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Titans Release Former 1st-Rounder Treylon Burks

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Titans Release Former 1st-Rounder Treylon Burks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes