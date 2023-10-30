National Football League LB Rashan Gary, Packers agree to four-year extension worth $107 million Published Oct. 30, 2023 11:13 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Packers are keeping one of their top players in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

Rashan Gary announced on social media Monday that he has agreed to a four-year, $107 million extension, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid pass rushers. The outside linebacker will receive $96 million in new money, including a $34.6 million signing bonus, a source told The Associated Press.

"Thanks to everyone in the Green Bay Packers organization, my family, business team, NFL, friends, fans & supporters for taking the ride with me," Gary said in his post. "The grind doesn't stop. Sacrifices lead to achievable goals."

Gary's extension is certainly a bit of good news for a team that hasn't had much to celebrate this season. It gives the slumping Packers (2-5) a long-term commitment from one of their top overall players, who was eligible to become a free agent after the season.

Gary, who turns 26 on Dec. 3, has a team-high 4.5 sacks even though his snaps were limited early in the season as he worked his way back from a torn ACL. He only started playing more than half the Packers' defensive plays in their past two games, a 19-17 loss to the Broncos and a 24-10 home defeat against the Vikings on Sunday.

He recorded 9.5 sacks in 2021 and had six more last year despite playing just nine games before his season-ending ACL injury.

Gary has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of Michigan with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

