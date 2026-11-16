A new era hit Las Vegas when quarterback Fernando Mendoza scored his first ever NFL touchdown, and the Raiders fan base erupted… from their seats.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion with the Indiana Hoosiers scored his first official touchdown in the league, and the Raiders fan base honored him in a bigger way than you could have imagined.

Mendoza’s mother, Elsa Mendoza, has been battling multiple sclerosis since being diagnosed in 2008, but that has never kept her from watching her son on the field. Her condition has heavily affected her ability to walk, but she will always cheer for Mendoza in any setting.

So, when Mendoza scored for the first time in a Raiders jersey, the crowd stayed seated and cheered, so Elsa could watch him celebrate his big moment.

Similarly to Mendoza’s unstoppable run with the Hoosiers, Elsa was found at every game, and often was found smiling ear-to-ear at any Indiana touchdown or Mendoza score. Now, the Raiders fan base came together for Mendoza in his first start with Las Vegas.

Fernando Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to a national title and an undefeated 16-0 record in 2025. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, was in contention for starting quarterback leading up to the regular season. However, after an offseason of quarterback competition, Mendoza lost the starting role to veteran Kirk Cousins. Since Cousins headed back to Minnesota to be the Vikings quarterback at the trade deadline, again, Mendoza’s time was here: the Raiders have a new QB1.

In his first official start for the Raiders, Mendoza completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards and one rushing touchdown. Although Las Vegas suffered a 21-10 loss in his first start, the Raiders are officially in the Mendoza era with its No. 1 overall pick.