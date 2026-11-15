National Football League
Déjà Vu in Vegas: Fernando Mendoza Mirrors Indiana Title Run TD In First NFL Start
National Football League

Déjà Vu in Vegas: Fernando Mendoza Mirrors Indiana Title Run TD In First NFL Start

Published Nov. 15, 2026 5:27 p.m. ET

The Fernando Mendoza era in Las Vegas is officially underway, and he didn’t wait long to make an impact. 

Mendoza rushed in for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Raiders an early 7–0 lead on the opening drive of his first start against the Seattle Seahawks. Beyond the run being his first pro score, the play immediately triggered flashbacks to last season’s national championship game.

If you recall, Mendoza ran for a 12-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter of Indiana's win over Miami (Fla.). That play was also a QB draw. 

On top of all of that, Mendoza's touchdown run in the national championship game was also the final touchdown of his college career. So, his last college touchdown and his first NFL touchdown were both QB draws from a similar distance. 

Mendoza had a solid opening drive all around. He completed all three passes he threw for 20 yards, with the Raiders getting the ball in Seahawks territory due to a strip-sack of Drew Lock. 

The Raiders took a 10-7 lead into halftime. Mendoza put up a respectable stat line going into the break, completing 11 of 13 passes for 90 yards to go with 21 rushing yards. 

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