National Football League Lack of Matthew Stafford Succession Plan Could Cost Rams Super Bowl Shot Published Aug. 15, 2025 3:48 p.m. ET

CARSON, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay appropriately wore shades while addressing reporters after his team’s joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Obfuscation regarding injuries is paramount during these dog days of training camp. And top of mind for McVay was the health of star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has not practiced since the start of camp due to an aggravated disc in his back. McVay said that Stafford will try to throw on Saturday before the Rams host the crosstown rival Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in their second preseason game.

"Hopefully it responds a little bit better and I’ll have more information for you guys then," McVay said regarding Stafford.

In the past two years, McVay and GM Les Snead have retooled the team with a ferocious defensive front led by Jared Verse, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske. Now as they're expected to contend for the Super Bowl after taking the Philadelphia Eagles to the brink of elimination in the divisional round last season, the Rams have pinned their title hopes on a 37-year-old quarterback with a balky back.

If Stafford can’t stay healthy, it’s hard to see this team making any noise in the postseason — or even reaching the playoffs. And the team's failure to create a succession plan for Stafford could curtail its Super Bowl hopes for years to come.

Stafford was expected to return to practice after a throwing session at the team’s Woodland Hills headquarters last weekend. McVay said Stafford made 68 throws during that session and looked good. But the veteran QB did not participate in practice all week.

When asked if Stafford might need surgery to fix the disc issue, McVay said that has not been discussed.

The Rams and Stafford had extensive contract negotiations this offseason, during which the team gave him permission to seek a trade. Part of the team's apprehension in moving forward with Stafford is his injury history since arriving in Los Angeles. Last season, he cracked four ribs in Week 15. In 2023, he missed two games with a sprained ligament in his right thumb and played through a hip contusion. He missed the last seven games of the 2022 season with a bruised spinal cord. He also dealt with a concussion and lingering elbow issues.

In the end, after Stafford entertained pitches from the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, he and the Rams agreed to a two-year, $84 million extension.

If Stafford misses time during the 2025 regular season, next up is veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. After sizzling in a joint scrimmage against an undermanned Dallas defense last week, Garoppolo struggled with accuracy and failed to find a rhythm in a joint practice with the Saints here on Thursday. The Rams were flummoxed by a New Orleans defense led by former L.A. defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Sean McVay described Garoppolo’s performance as "up and down."

"One of my favorite things about Jimmy is if something doesn’t go down the way we want or if we have a little bit of a miscommunication, he’s great about being able to reset," McVay said.

The Rams signed Garoppolo before last season, and he's back on a one-year, $3 million deal. Perhaps that's because he always played well against the Rams, posting an 8-0 record during the regular season against McVay. However, there's a reason why the 49ers and Raiders moved on from Garoppolo, and his ability to stay on the field is worse than Stafford’s.

Jimmy Garoppolo may be one of the better backups in the league, but it would be tough for the Rams to count on the 33-year-old journeyman to lead them deep into the postseason. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Rams have had time to find an eventual successor for Stafford since making the trade with the Detroit Lions to secure his services four years ago. Since McVay took over as head coach in 2017, however, the Rams have drafted only one quarterback: Stetson Bennett in the fourth round in 2023. The 27-year-old Georgia product looks better in his third season, but he does not project as the long-term answer at quarterback for the Rams.

Instead, McVay has instead invested in reclamation projects like Garoppolo, Blake Bortles, Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz. The Rams have passed on using significant draft capital to select a quarterback of the future. Certainly their lack of a first-round pick for seven consecutive years from 2017 to 2023 was a factor. "F them picks" was the team's mantra after winning Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

But this year, they traded out of the first round one pick after the New York Giants selected Jaxson Dart at No. 25. Other developmental quarterbacks available when Los Angeles was on the clock included Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Shedeur Sanders. The Rams had a visit with Milroe during the pre-draft process.

Last year, the Rams were reportedly interested in trading up for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who went to the Raiders at No. 13. Maybe they should have been working to move up for a chance to draft Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix.

The Rams have two first-round picks next year, so McVay could look to address the quarterback position at that time. But that doesn’t help this team with Super Bowl aspirations if Stafford can’t figure out a way to get back on the field and stay healthy in 2025.

For now, McVay is counting on the tough-minded Texan to work through the pain and be ready for the season opener against the Houston Texans.

"I don’t really have much more information other than we’re trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field," McVay said.

The Rams need much more information soon.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

