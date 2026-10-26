National Football League
Kubiak Says ‘We’re Thinking About Everything’ As Raiders Consider QB Change
National Football League

Kubiak Says ‘We’re Thinking About Everything’ As Raiders Consider QB Change

Published Oct. 26, 2026 1:44 p.m. ET

After starting 3-0, the Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t have asked for a better beginning under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. But after four straight losses since, changes could be on the horizon for the Raiders' offense.

One such significant change? At quarterback.

Following the Raiders 35-21 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Kubiak told reporters after the game that "everything" is on the table. 

"We have to go watch the film," Kubiak said. "I think at this point, we're thinking about everything to fix our problems, how to fix our issues in the red zone, in the third quarter, personnel [and] scheme. We've got to talk about all of it."

With the Raiders dropping to 3-4 and the AFC West race slipping away, the door opens for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Veteran Kirk Cousins has put up respectable numbers as QB1, but with season momentum fading, turning to Mendoza could give this offense a much-needed spark.

Mendoza has yet to start a game this season, though he did make a brief fourth-quarter appearance in the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. In his limited action, Mendoza completed 6 of 8 passes for 48 yards.

Cousins spoke of the possibility that he would be replaced by Mendoza, following Sunday's game. "It's really the same that it was everyday in March or April … if I'm not the best option, then I don't want to be out there, either. I want out football team to have the best chance to win games. And if at the first OTA, that had become apparent, I would have been the first one to say, ‘Yeah, you can’t play me.' 

"The organization will do what they feel is best, but I feel that Fernando has done a great job and has a bright future ahead. And I'm going to go out there and play as well as I possibly can, and help us win and give him a great example to learn from until he does go out there eventually."

Cousins is still off to a strong statistical start, throwing for 1,877 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions. However, the defense remains the Raiders' biggest Achilles' heel, ranking among the bottom five in total yards, rushing yards, and points allowed per game.

If the Raiders view this as a lost season, Mendoza could certainly see the field sooner rather than later. Still, the offense has remained steady while the defense continues to struggle, allowing an average of 35.7 points per game during their four-game slide.

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