Happy National Tight Ends Day! The Top 5 Plays From TEs In Week 7

The tight ends had an impressive showing on National Tight Ends Day.

Whether it was Davis Allen's two touchdowns that gave the Rams an early lead, or the Cardinals' Trey McBride making tight-end history in his showdown with the Denver Broncos, the pass-catchers delivered on their own holiday.

Here are the top five moments from the tight ends during Week 7:

Darren Waller Reels In 50-Yard Touchdown

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller kicked off National Tight Ends Day with an electric 50-yard reception for a touchdown, putting the Panthers on the board. Carolina trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-0 in the second quarter, and quarterback Bryce Young found Waller downfield to add six.

Waller is in his first season with the Panthers, and is coming off an injury-plagued year with the Dolphins. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end appeared in only nine games last season and caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns; in 2026, Waller has 14 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns through six games and four starts.

Pair Of Touchdowns For Rams' Davis Allen

When the Rams needed a bounce-back offensive performance, tight end Davis Allen answered. Twice. Allen found the end zone in the first quarter for the first score of the day, when Matthew Stafford connected with Allen for a short three-yard reception. On the next drive, Stafford found Allen again for back-to-back touchdowns on a five-yard reception to extend the Rams' lead.

Although Allen is part of a talented receiving corps with wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Allen delivered an impressive performance through the air against the Raiders. Allen caught four passes for 20 yards and two receiving touchdowns, his first two scores of the season.

Tucker Kraft Scores First For Green Bay

To get the Packers on the board first, tight end Tucker Kraft caught a pass from Jordan Love to make it 6-0. The Packers were coming off a strong 23-13 win over the Cowboys, and fell to division rivals the Detroit Lions 17-14 in their Week 7 showdown, despite Kraft's TD grab.

Kraft reeled in his first touchdown since Oct. 4 in his win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his fourth season with the Packers, Kraft has 25 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns. As of Sept. 12, Kraft is set to stay in Green Bay after signing a four-year, $92 million contract extension.

Cardinals' Trey McBride Makes Tight End History

On the road against the Denver Broncos, Cardinals tight end Trey McBride etched his name into tight end history. After scoring his first touchdown of the day, McBride became the first tight end in NFL history to reach 400 receptions in his first five seasons. Shortly after, when he caught his second touchdown, McBride became the first player in NFL history to record at least seven receptions in each of his team’s first seven games of a season.

After the Cardinals traded wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, McBride's role in the passing game grew significantly. Over seven regular-season weeks, the tight end has recorded 49 receptions for 361 yards and five touchdowns.

Record-Breaking 110 Tight End Touchdowns Through Week 7

Closing out a successful National Tight Ends Day, tight ends helped compile 110 total touchdowns through seven weeks in the regular season, the most scores in NFL history.

Especially with a heavier scoring day from the tight ends on the holiday itself, touchdowns were highlighted by Bengals' Mike Gesicki, Jets' Mason Taylor, Vikings' T.J. Hockenson and multiple from Allen and McBride. All together, during the Week 7 slate, tight ends combined for a total of 15 touchdowns through Sunday night, with Monday Night Football's matchup still to come.