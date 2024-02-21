National Football League Justin Fields explains why he unfollowed Bears on Instagram Updated Feb. 21, 2024 4:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Justin Fields doesn't want people to look too much into his decision to unfollow the Chicago Bears on Instagram, as he says he hopes to remain in the Windy City.

The Bears quarterback said his recent social media activity was just his way of decompressing ahead of a vacation, adding that he wants to stay with the team.

"I'm glad we're talking about it, because why do people take social media so seriously? ... I still mess with the Bears, I'm just trying to take a little break," Fields said on the "St. Brown Bros Podcast," which is hosted by Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. "I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, I'm not trying to just have football on my timeline."

Fields added that just because he isn't following someone or something doesn't mean he doesn't like them, saying he doesn't necessarily follow a woman he might be dating on Instagram. Amon-Ra St. Brown jokingly asked if Fields "mess with the Bears more now" considering he doesn't follow them.

"Man, it's not even like that," Fields responded with a smile. "It's something that I don't wanna see on my timeline. "I'm about to go on vacation, I don't want to see no football."

Fields' decision to unfollow the Bears on Instagram raised some alarms that he either doesn't want to remain in Chicago or that the team has already informed him that it plans to draft Caleb Williams. The Bears hold the No. 1 pick, giving them the right to select the USC quarterback who's been hailed by some draft experts as one of the best quarterback prospects in the last decade.

While many debate what the Bears should do at quarterback, Fields said that debate has carried into his social media feeds.

"Guess what? It's either 'Keep Fields,' 'We want Fields,' or "Draft Caleb,'" Fields said of the football-related activity he's seen on Instagram. "Man, I'm tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over."

A decision on what lies ahead for Fields' future could come soon. The Bears got "inquiries from other teams on Fields" during the Senior Bowl, and they're expected to finalize their quarterback plans over the next couple of weeks before coming to a decision on which way they want to go by the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Monday Morning Quarterback reported on Monday.

Fields reiterated a desire to remain in the Windy City, but is also looking for a quick resolution on the matter.

"Yeah, of course, of course, I want to stay," Fields said. "To be honest, I've been trying with all of the talk, it's hard to just be in one place. But I can't see myself playing in another place. I know how the league is … but if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city, the city's lit, the fans there, you know, they're great.

"It's a business I ain't got no control over, so whatever happens, happens. But I feel like the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if being traded, let me know if I'm staying, this and that."

Fields' late-season play helped spark the debate that the Bears, who got the No. 1 overall pick from a trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, could possibly keep their quarterback and trade the No. 1 overall pick for a second straight season. Fields threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go with 67 rushing yards and four rushing scores in 13 games last season. He posted more efficient stat lines down the stretch as the Bears won four of their final six games en route to a 7-10 finish, a four-win increase from 2022.

The speculation has already begun on which teams could be interested in trading for Fields if the Bears decide to move on. The Atlanta Falcons recently became the betting favorite, surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fields, a Georgia native, was pretty blunt in his assessment of possibly joining the Falcons.

"Atlanta would be tough," Fields said. "The only con of going back home is just people hit my phone crazy, wanting tickets to the game. But they've got a lot of playmakers on the team. Of course, Bijan [Robinson], they've got my boy Kyle [Pitts], and Drake [London], too. They probably need one more receiver, but they've definitely got some guys over there. And their defense was pretty good."

