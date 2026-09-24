National Football League
Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. Provides Update On Extension Talks, Back Injury
National Football League

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. Provides Update On Extension Talks, Back Injury

Published Sep. 24, 2026 3:53 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. "definitely" sees himself playing at some point this season.

When that is, even Porter doesn't know, though he didn't rule out making his 2026 debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fourth-year pro sat out each of Pittsburgh's first two games. Coach Mike McCarthy held him out of the opener against the Atlanta Falcons, which McCarthy said was his decision. Porter then watched a loss in New England to the Patriots last weekend from the sideline because of back pain.

All of it has been set against a backdrop of stalled contract negotiations between Porter and the club. The son of former NFL linebacker and Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter Sr. is entering the final season of the four-year rookie deal he signed in 2023 and wants a raise that makes him among the highest-paid players at his position.

Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan has said repeatedly the team "loves" Porter, but the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new contract and any talks about an extension won't begin until the offseason, if they're even held at all.

"I know you guys are tired of it, and I am too," Porter said Thursday. "So ... I mean all my emotions already came and went."

Porter, who hasn't allowed a touchdown as a primary defender since 2023, denied reports that he asked for a trade. He called the inability to sign an extension "old news" and is focused on trying to get healthy.

Pittsburgh selected Porter with the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Steelers to a man have defended him throughout the process, and the secondary could certainly use his 6-foot-2 frame on Sunday when Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and unbeaten Cincinnati (2-0) visit.

"This game I’d really like to come back for considering [Chase] is on the opposite side," Porter said. "Yeah, you know, it’s always a good matchup with the Bengals and what they got over there, their talent. And I always want to sharpen iron on iron."

Asked if he felt his conditioning was good enough to see the field against Cincinnati, Porter shrugged.

"I don’t know," Porter said. "We still got two more days to practice. ... I just know I did everything today and it went smooth. So we’re going to just keep working."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?

    QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?

    NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield

    QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

    NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

  2. NFL Trending Image: Let Caleb Williams Cry. His Authenticity And Sensitivity Make Him A Superstar.

    Let Caleb Williams Cry. His Authenticity And Sensitivity Make Him A Superstar.

    NFL Trending Image: Inside The 'Psychological Warfare' When NFL Backups Suddenly Become QB1

    Inside The 'Psychological Warfare' When NFL Backups Suddenly Become QB1

    NFL Trending Image: With Jaxson Dart Out For The Year, Giants Should Ride The Jameis Winston Wave

    With Jaxson Dart Out For The Year, Giants Should Ride The Jameis Winston Wave

  3. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

    2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

    NFL Trending Image: Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

    Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

    NFL Trending Image: West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

    West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?
QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?
NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield
QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield
NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol
NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?

    QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?

    NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield

    QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

    NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

  2. NFL Trending Image: Let Caleb Williams Cry. His Authenticity And Sensitivity Make Him A Superstar.

    Let Caleb Williams Cry. His Authenticity And Sensitivity Make Him A Superstar.

    NFL Trending Image: Inside The 'Psychological Warfare' When NFL Backups Suddenly Become QB1

    Inside The 'Psychological Warfare' When NFL Backups Suddenly Become QB1

    NFL Trending Image: With Jaxson Dart Out For The Year, Giants Should Ride The Jameis Winston Wave

    With Jaxson Dart Out For The Year, Giants Should Ride The Jameis Winston Wave

  3. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

    2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

    NFL Trending Image: Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

    Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

    NFL Trending Image: West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

    West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?
QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?
NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield
QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield
NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol
NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes