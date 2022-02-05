Joe Burrow Why Joe Burrow is a 'culture-changer' for the Bengals 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Joe Burrow is just one game away from etching his name in the record books.

On Friday's "The Herd," Joy Taylor and FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer discussed Super Bowl LVI and why the Cincinnati Bengals ' QB is so special.

"I think he's really changed the narrative for two things in the NFL," Taylor said. "One, the idea that you can't turn around an organization that is a traditionally losing organization, you can't overcome a big injury, you can't overcome a bad offensive line, you can't overcome a young, unproven coach. He's done all of that."

Jay Glazer on Joe Burrow: 'The dude is a culture changer'

"Two, I think he has turned the clock up a little bit on all these other young players about how fast their success needs to happen. But he is so fun to me. He's one of my favorite players in the league.

"How impressed are you with that he's done?" she asked.

"The dude's a culture-changer," Glazer said. "Remember there was a lot of talk about ‘maybe he won’t go to Cincinnati.' All these things. He was always on board. … Zach Taylor said ‘no way we will trade this pick because the guy’s a culture-changer.' … And obviously, that's exactly what he's done.

"He's changed the whole culture over there in Cincinnati. This guy's special."

It's no secret that the 25-year-old Burrow has been the key factor in building a winning culture in Cincinnati.

Two years removed from a 2-14 season and a 4-11-1 record in 2020, the Bengals are set to take the field for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. And that is largely due to the brilliance and poise of their young quarterback, who finished the regular season sixth in passing yards (4,611) and eighth in passing TDs (34).

In just his second season since being drafted No. 1 overall, Burrow has helped engineer one of the greatest turnarounds for a franchise in league history.

What's more, he has the chance to cement his status as a legend by becoming the first QB to win the Heisman Trophy, a college football national championship and the Super Bowl.

