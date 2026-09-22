Former Titans QB Will Levis Reportedly Signs With AFC East Team

The man who puts mayonnaise in his coffee (he was never indicted for it) has found a new home.

The New York Jets have signed former Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to their practice squad, The Ringer reported on Tuesday afternoon. Levis was waived by the Titans last month after three seasons in Nashville.

As a subsequent move, the Jets released fellow quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Tennessee selected Levis with the No. 33 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the quarterback started two seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats (2021-22) and spent three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions (2018-20).

Levis made 21 starts for the Titans, getting the nod for nine games in his 2023 rookie season and 12 games in 2024. In the latter year (2024), Levis totaled 2,091 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and an 81.4 passer rating, while completing 63.1% of his passes. The Titans went 5-16 in games Levis, who missed the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, started.

As for New York, its quarterback room includes veteran Geno Smith, who's in his second stint with the Jets, and rookie Cade Klubnik. The Jets are 1-1 and coming off a Week 2 overtime loss at home to the Green Bay Packers which saw them blow a 10-point lead with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Jets have a road matchup against the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Sunday afternoon, which can be viewed at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. New York head coach Aaron Glenn was previously Detroit's defensive coordinator (2021-24) before becoming the head coach of the team he played the first eight seasons of his NFL career with (Glenn, a two-time Pro Bowler with the team, played cornerback for the Jets from 1994-2001).