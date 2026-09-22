National Football League
Former Titans QB Will Levis Reportedly Signs With AFC East Team
National Football League

Former Titans QB Will Levis Reportedly Signs With AFC East Team

Updated Sep. 22, 2026 1:20 p.m. ET

The man who puts mayonnaise in his coffee (he was never indicted for it) has found a new home.

The New York Jets have signed former Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to their practice squad, The Ringer reported on Tuesday afternoon. Levis was waived by the Titans last month after three seasons in Nashville.

As a subsequent move, the Jets released fellow quarterback Bailey Zappe. 

Tennessee selected Levis with the No. 33 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the quarterback started two seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats (2021-22) and spent three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions (2018-20).

Levis made 21 starts for the Titans, getting the nod for nine games in his 2023 rookie season and 12 games in 2024. In the latter year (2024), Levis totaled 2,091 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and an 81.4 passer rating, while completing 63.1% of his passes. The Titans went 5-16 in games Levis, who missed the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, started.

As for New York, its quarterback room includes veteran Geno Smith, who's in his second stint with the Jets, and rookie Cade Klubnik. The Jets are 1-1 and coming off a Week 2 overtime loss at home to the Green Bay Packers which saw them blow a 10-point lead with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Jets have a road matchup against the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Sunday afternoon, which can be viewed at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. New York head coach Aaron Glenn was previously Detroit's defensive coordinator (2021-24) before becoming the head coach of the team he played the first eight seasons of his NFL career with (Glenn, a two-time Pro Bowler with the team, played cornerback for the Jets from 1994-2001).

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers

    NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers

    NFL Trending Image: Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most

    Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most

  2. NFL Trending Image: The Bears Are A Two-Faced Squad; Despite Win, Patriots QB Drake Maye Is Regressing

    The Bears Are A Two-Faced Squad; Despite Win, Patriots QB Drake Maye Is Regressing

    NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Are The Cowboys Really Back? Are The Chargers Finished?

    Overreaction Monday: Are The Cowboys Really Back? Are The Chargers Finished?

    NFL Trending Image: Bears' Caleb Williams Reportedly Avoided Major Injury To Hamstring, Could Play Week 3

    Bears' Caleb Williams Reportedly Avoided Major Injury To Hamstring, Could Play Week 3

  3. NFL Trending Image: Why Officiating Expert Disagreed With Commanders' Disallowed TD vs. Cowboys

    Why Officiating Expert Disagreed With Commanders' Disallowed TD vs. Cowboys

    NFL Trending Image: Cowboys Dominate As Commanders Lose QB: 3 Takeaways From Dallas' Win

    Cowboys Dominate As Commanders Lose QB: 3 Takeaways From Dallas' Win

    NFL Trending Image: Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win

    Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers
NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers
NFL Trending Image: Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most
Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Multiple Potential AFC Contenders Make Big Leaps

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Multiple Potential AFC Contenders Make Big Leaps

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers

    NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers

    NFL Trending Image: Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most

    Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most

  2. NFL Trending Image: The Bears Are A Two-Faced Squad; Despite Win, Patriots QB Drake Maye Is Regressing

    The Bears Are A Two-Faced Squad; Despite Win, Patriots QB Drake Maye Is Regressing

    NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Are The Cowboys Really Back? Are The Chargers Finished?

    Overreaction Monday: Are The Cowboys Really Back? Are The Chargers Finished?

    NFL Trending Image: Bears' Caleb Williams Reportedly Avoided Major Injury To Hamstring, Could Play Week 3

    Bears' Caleb Williams Reportedly Avoided Major Injury To Hamstring, Could Play Week 3

  3. NFL Trending Image: Why Officiating Expert Disagreed With Commanders' Disallowed TD vs. Cowboys

    Why Officiating Expert Disagreed With Commanders' Disallowed TD vs. Cowboys

    NFL Trending Image: Cowboys Dominate As Commanders Lose QB: 3 Takeaways From Dallas' Win

    Cowboys Dominate As Commanders Lose QB: 3 Takeaways From Dallas' Win

    NFL Trending Image: Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win

    Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers
NFL Fallout Week 2: Justin Herbert Is Overrated, And Now He's Hurting The Chargers
NFL Trending Image: Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most
Is It Over For Chargers, Texans? Assessing Which 0-2 Teams Need To Panic The Most
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes