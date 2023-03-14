Jets reportedly working to sign former Packers WR Allen Lazard
The New York Jets are working to reach an agreement with wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to a report from ESPN.
The 27-year-old Green Bay Packers receiver had his best season in 2022, catching 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. He comes in at No. 30 in our NFL free agency rankings.
The Jets are reportedly still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on whether he'd be willing to play for them next season. If he were to agree, the Packers could then trade him to New York.
Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:
The Packers need all the help and experience they can get in the wideout room, and letting Lazard walk would be ill-advised, no matter who ends up under center. Running back Aaron Jones restructured his deal to save the Packers some cap space. They should be able to keep Lazard, too.
Lazard has 169 career receptions, 2,236 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.
