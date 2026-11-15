Jets QB Geno Smith Returns Against Bills, Clears Concussion Protocol

Right as the New York Jets were building momentum deep in Buffalo Bills territory before halftime, disaster struck. Quarterback Geno Smith absorbed a brutal hit mid-air, leaving him on the turf and surrounded by trainers.

Smith was able to leave under his own power and followed trainers into the medical tent. He didn't start the second half and was being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced.

Before exiting, Smith was 9-of-16 for 113 yards. There were no signs of Smith on the sidelines to start the second half and on the opening series, fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik was under center for the Jets.

The team announced that Smith cleared concussion protocol in the third quarter and will return to the game following a Bills touchdown. He enters as the Jets trail 17–9, looking to spark a comeback without rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

This story is still developing.