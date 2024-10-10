National Football League Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick let go by agents amid holdout Published Oct. 10, 2024 10:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick has been let go by his agency amid his season-long holdout, per multiple reports.

Reddick is reportedly no longer represented by Creative Artists Agency as he continues to rack up millions of dollars in fines by refusing to report to the Jets after they acquired him via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

Reddick was entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal under which he was to make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay this season. He is forfeiting a game check — about $800,000 — for each one in which he doesn't play. And that's on top of the fines for his holdout that surpassed $5 million, including over $2 million for missing all of training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the second day of the team's training camp practice. He later requested a trade in August, which was quickly and flatly denied by general manager Joe Douglas.

In his first public comments since firing head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, Jets owner Woody Johnson took time to implore Reddick to end his holdout and report to the Jets.

"Haason, get in your car, drive down [Interstate] 95 and come to the New York Jets," Johnson said. "We can meet you and give you an escort right into the building and you'll fit right in. And you're going to love it here and you're going to feel welcome and you're going to accomplish great things with us."

The Jets have started the season 2-3 amid continued poor play from their offense as Aaron Rodgers has put up some of the worst numbers through five games of his future Hall of Fame career. The Jets' defense, however, has remained one of the best in the NFL despite a thinner-than-expected depth of edge rushers due to Reddick's absence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Jets Aaron Rodgers Haason Reddick

share