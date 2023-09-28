National Football League
Jets-Chiefs ticket prices reportedly surging ahead of rumored Taylor Swift attendance
National Football League

Jets-Chiefs ticket prices reportedly surging ahead of rumored Taylor Swift attendance

Published Sep. 28, 2023 7:12 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to attend her second Chiefs game in as many weeks as rumors continue to romantically connect her with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. And just like in seemingly every arena Swift appeared in during her summer "Eras Tour" concert series, the news of Swift planning to be at MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday immediately sent ticket prices surging.

According to varying reports, the cheapest ticket prices for Sunday's game in New Jersey have spiked anywhere from 18% to 40%, valuating past the $100 mark per ticket.

By comparison, several get-in ticket prices for other Jets home games are around $50.

The Jets figured to be a major draw as a potential Super Bowl contender after trading for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, which would position New York's game against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs as an AFC playoff preview. 

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that changed significantly when Rodgers went down with an Achilles tear early in his first game as a Jet, forcing Zach Wilson back into duty as the team's starting quarterback.

Wilson has struggled, earning criticism from several corners of Jets fandom, including recently from franchise icon Joe Namath. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have bounced back from an opening-day loss to Detroit (in which Kelce did not play) to win back-to-back games against the Jaguars and Bears. Swift attended the latter game in Kelce's friends and family box seats and reportedly went to a restaurant with him afterward.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eagles think NFL should worry about stopping 'Tush Push,' not banning it

Eagles think NFL should worry about stopping 'Tush Push,' not banning it

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes