Jets-Chiefs ticket prices reportedly surging ahead of rumored Taylor Swift attendance

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to attend her second Chiefs game in as many weeks as rumors continue to romantically connect her with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. And just like in seemingly every arena Swift appeared in during her summer "Eras Tour" concert series, the news of Swift planning to be at MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday immediately sent ticket prices surging.

According to varying reports, the cheapest ticket prices for Sunday's game in New Jersey have spiked anywhere from 18% to 40%, valuating past the $100 mark per ticket.

By comparison, several get-in ticket prices for other Jets home games are around $50.

The Jets figured to be a major draw as a potential Super Bowl contender after trading for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, which would position New York's game against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs as an AFC playoff preview.

However, that changed significantly when Rodgers went down with an Achilles tear early in his first game as a Jet, forcing Zach Wilson back into duty as the team's starting quarterback.

Wilson has struggled, earning criticism from several corners of Jets fandom, including recently from franchise icon Joe Namath. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have bounced back from an opening-day loss to Detroit (in which Kelce did not play) to win back-to-back games against the Jaguars and Bears. Swift attended the latter game in Kelce's friends and family box seats and reportedly went to a restaurant with him afterward.

