Jay Glazer: Jets HC Aaron Glenn 'Safe,' Not on Hot Seat After Rough First Season

The New York Jets' miserable 2025 season continued with a 42-10 blowout home loss to the New England Patriots in the penultimate week of the regular season, but the bad first year won't cost head coach Aaron Glenn his job.

Glenn won't be fired by the Jets at the end of the season despite their 3-13 record, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported.

"Aaron Glenn, after getting blown out by New England, people are saying, ‘Is he gone?’ No, he'll be safe,'" Glazer said on "The OT."

While the Jets didn't have the highest expectations entering Glenn's first year at the helm, they've arguably been the league's worst team. They were the last team in the NFL to get a win this season, going winless through their first seven games. They're one of four teams that sit at 3-13 entering Week 18, with the 2-14 Las Vegas Raiders being the only other team with a worse record.

Glenn, who was the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator prior to becoming the Jets' head coach, also has his defense on the precipice of making history in a bad way. New York has yet to record an interception this season, threatening to become the first team to ever finish a season without an interception. It also has just four takeaways, needing three takeaways against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 to avoid setting the record for the fewest takeaways by a team in a season.

Still, the Jets clearly signaled that this was going to be a long rebuild with their surprise moves ahead of the trade deadline. They moved a pair of defensive cornerstones (cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams) for three total first-round picks, along with some other draft capital and young players in November.

Drew Brees' BIGGEST takeaway from Patriots’ dominant win over Jets

On top of the Jets' defensive struggles, they've also dealt with poor play at quarterback this season.

Justin Fields was benched following the Jets' Week 11 loss to the Patriots, with his long-term future in New York in doubt after signing a two-year deal to join the team over the offseason. Veteran Tyrod Taylor didn't provide much better quarterback play and was injured in Week 13, paving the way for undrafted rookie Brady Cook to start the team's final five games.

With the Jets receiving less-than-stellar quarterback play this season, owner Woody Johnson defended Glenn when he spoke with reporters amid the team's winless start in October, saying his first-year coach had been "turning around parts" of the team.

"It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he's got," Johnson said at the time. "I mean, he has ability, but something just is not jiving. ... You have to play consistently at that position, and that's what we're going to try to do for the remainder of the season."

Glenn has also felt the support from Johnson.

"I do know there's a belief in me," Glenn told reporters following Sunday's loss. "I do know I believe in him and that's why I'm glad I took this job is because of ownership and what he's about, what [general manager Darren Mougey] is about and what this organization is about."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!



