National Football League
Jared Verse Explains Why This Isn't The 'Old Browns,' Calls Steelers 'Dirty'
National Football League

Jared Verse Explains Why This Isn't The 'Old Browns,' Calls Steelers 'Dirty'

Updated Oct. 2, 2026 11:06 a.m. ET

There was a prime-time feeding frenzy at Aaron Rodgers.

As part of the Cleveland Browns' Thursday night victory at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland sacked Rodgers five times. And Browns defensive end Jared Verse had a message about the now-3-1 Browns.

"This ain't the old Browns," Verse said in his postgame press conference following Cleveland's 27-24 victory, according to News 5 Cleveland. "It's got new swag. We're a lot more aggressive. We're getting after it a lot more. This is something different here. We're going to make this whole city rock."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is indeed mere minutes by foot from Huntington Bank Field, home of the Browns.

Defensive ends Isaiah McGuire, Adin Huntington and Sam Williams and defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Mike Hall Jr. had Cleveland's five sacks. Verse totaled two combined tackles, including one for a loss.

Meanwhile, Cleveland intercepted Rodgers twice (cornerback Denzel Ward in the second quarter and safety Grant Delpit in the fourth quarter), and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, led the Browns with nine combined tackles.

Elsewhere for the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson — who boasts a 101.2 passer rating and a 69.6% completion percentage — threw for 268 yards, one touchdown, one interception and completed 72.7% of his passes (24 of 33 passes) and helped get Cleveland in position for kicker Andre Szmyt to knock through the eventual game-winning, 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Cleveland rushed for a combined 112 yards and two touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry.

Regarding the messenger of what's to come, Verse is in his first season with the Browns, who acquired him from the Los Angeles Rams as part of their trade return for superstar defensive end Myles Garrett in June.

The third-year Verse, who was selected by the Rams with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons in the sport (2024-25). Last year, he totaled 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 58 combined tackles. Through Cleveland's first four games this season, though, Verse has logged just 10 combined tackles and hasn't recorded a sack.

Still, Verse also had something to say about the Steelers.

"They were talking crazy. I was telling them, ‘Y'all double-teaming and sliding and you're garbage.’ I don't have respect for anybody that plays too dirty and does too much extra s--- after the game," Verse said in his postgame press conference about the Steelers, per Cleveland 19 News. "I can't wait to see them again. It's going to be a great time when I see them again."

The Browns will see the Steelers again in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

As a collective, the Browns are averaging three sacks per game (12 total), with second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham — who left Thursday night's game in the first quarter with a knee injury — tallying a team-high four sacks and Schwesinger having a team-high 35 combined tackles. Elsewhere, Ward has forced two fumbles, and safety Ronnie Hickman has logged one interception, one sack and 24 combined tackles. 

Thursday night marked the Browns' third consecutive win, a streak that began after being blown out on the road by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, 34-10. In Week 2, the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road (23-19) and then beat the Carolina Panthers at home (21-18).

Next up for Verse and the Browns is a road tilt against the New York Jets in Week 5 (Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET). They currently stand alone atop the AFC North at 3-1.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills Or Chiefs At No. 1? Raiders Top 5?

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills Or Chiefs At No. 1? Raiders Top 5?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers

    Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers

    NFL Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?

    NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?

  2. NFL Trending Image: Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas: Every Cowboys-Steelers Trade All Time

    Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas: Every Cowboys-Steelers Trade All Time

    NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

    Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Fact Or Fiction: Raiders For Real? MVP Brock Purdy? Ruling On Your Week 3 Hot Takes

    NFL Fact Or Fiction: Raiders For Real? MVP Brock Purdy? Ruling On Your Week 3 Hot Takes

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    2026 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 4 Betting Report: Books Being Flooded With Rams Money

    NFL Week 4 Betting Report: Books Being Flooded With Rams Money

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers
Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers
NFL Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
NFL Trending Image: NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?
NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes