Jared Verse Explains Why This Isn't The 'Old Browns,' Calls Steelers 'Dirty'

There was a prime-time feeding frenzy at Aaron Rodgers.

As part of the Cleveland Browns' Thursday night victory at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland sacked Rodgers five times. And Browns defensive end Jared Verse had a message about the now-3-1 Browns.

"This ain't the old Browns," Verse said in his postgame press conference following Cleveland's 27-24 victory, according to News 5 Cleveland. "It's got new swag. We're a lot more aggressive. We're getting after it a lot more. This is something different here. We're going to make this whole city rock."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is indeed mere minutes by foot from Huntington Bank Field, home of the Browns.

Defensive ends Isaiah McGuire, Adin Huntington and Sam Williams and defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Mike Hall Jr. had Cleveland's five sacks. Verse totaled two combined tackles, including one for a loss.

Meanwhile, Cleveland intercepted Rodgers twice (cornerback Denzel Ward in the second quarter and safety Grant Delpit in the fourth quarter), and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, led the Browns with nine combined tackles.

Elsewhere for the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson — who boasts a 101.2 passer rating and a 69.6% completion percentage — threw for 268 yards, one touchdown, one interception and completed 72.7% of his passes (24 of 33 passes) and helped get Cleveland in position for kicker Andre Szmyt to knock through the eventual game-winning, 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Cleveland rushed for a combined 112 yards and two touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry.

Regarding the messenger of what's to come, Verse is in his first season with the Browns, who acquired him from the Los Angeles Rams as part of their trade return for superstar defensive end Myles Garrett in June.

The third-year Verse, who was selected by the Rams with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons in the sport (2024-25). Last year, he totaled 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 58 combined tackles. Through Cleveland's first four games this season, though, Verse has logged just 10 combined tackles and hasn't recorded a sack.

Still, Verse also had something to say about the Steelers.

"They were talking crazy. I was telling them, ‘Y'all double-teaming and sliding and you're garbage.’ I don't have respect for anybody that plays too dirty and does too much extra s--- after the game," Verse said in his postgame press conference about the Steelers, per Cleveland 19 News. "I can't wait to see them again. It's going to be a great time when I see them again."

The Browns will see the Steelers again in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

As a collective, the Browns are averaging three sacks per game (12 total), with second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham — who left Thursday night's game in the first quarter with a knee injury — tallying a team-high four sacks and Schwesinger having a team-high 35 combined tackles. Elsewhere, Ward has forced two fumbles, and safety Ronnie Hickman has logged one interception, one sack and 24 combined tackles.

Thursday night marked the Browns' third consecutive win, a streak that began after being blown out on the road by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, 34-10. In Week 2, the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road (23-19) and then beat the Carolina Panthers at home (21-18).

Next up for Verse and the Browns is a road tilt against the New York Jets in Week 5 (Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET). They currently stand alone atop the AFC North at 3-1.