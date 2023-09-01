National Football League
Pete Carroll confirms safety Jamal Adams won't be ready Week 1 for Seahawks
National Football League

Pete Carroll confirms safety Jamal Adams won't be ready Week 1 for Seahawks

Published Sep. 1, 2023 7:13 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks won't have safety Jamal Adams back in time for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Pete Carroll told a Seattle radio station on Friday.

Speaking on 93.3 KJR-FM, Carroll said Adams won’t be ready for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. Adams was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week but has mostly just taken part in walkthrough practices.

"It’s going to be after the start of the season," Carroll said. "We’re not going to push him. ... We got to make sure once he’s back he stays back. We’re going to be really careful with how we do that."

Carroll also indicated that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon may miss the opener as well due to a lingering hamstring injury. Witherspoon, taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, missed significant time during training camp while dealing with the hamstring issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Devon’s not quite back yet," Carroll said. "It’s going to be a race to the opener. Might not make that. But we’re shooting for very soon."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Jamal Adams
Seattle Seahawks
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Manchester United signs Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina

Manchester United signs Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes