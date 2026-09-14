Jalen Hurts Shared What He And Tom Brady Talked About Before Facing Commanders

Jalen Hurts delivered another signature Week 1 performance for the Philadelphia Eagles in their victory over the Washington Commanders, and he credited part of it to a conversation with Tom Brady before kickoff.

The game marked the return of FOX's Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady calling America's Game of the Week. When asked about taking over games late, Hurts shared what he went over with Brady when the pair sat down together for a production meeting ahead of the game.

"[I talked] about this on the production meeting leading up to the game with Brady," Hurts said. "But when you play in a position, a lot of it is about making sure you're in the right play. You're doing the right thing, that takes no talent."

Hurts threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 14 of 25 passing with no interceptions, good for a 122.2 passer rating, in Philadelphia's 24-22 win over the Washington. He added 46 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 22-yard scramble on third-and-18 in the fourth quarter that set up a game-sealing touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert.

"It's not something that's forced," Hurts said. "It's the same focus that you have throughout the whole entire game. It's the same poise that you play with throughout the whole entire game, and so it goes back to all of them being on the same page, and then me taking responsibility and the opportunities I have, the ball in my hand."

Hurts said that consistency starts with the whole offense operating on the same page and pointed back to his conversation with Brady as a reminder of that.

"Are we in the best run? Are we protecting ourselves in protection? Is everybody aligned doing those little things first? I think that is the most important thing," Hurts said.

From there, Hurts broke down what he means by staying within the play design rather than forcing something spectacular.

"It's more of an operation and being able to set the table and manage the things you're tasked with managing as a quarterback, and then all of the other things are to come," Hurts said.

Saquon Barkley rushed 15 times for 83 yards and was kept out of the end zone in Week 1 against the Commanders. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Hurts pointed to a similar example from Saquon Barkley, who clinched a game against the Commanders with a big play of his own.

"You could ask Saquon that same question, and I remember vividly, him taking the outside zone, cutting back, and closing the game versus Washington two years ago," Hurts said. "That's him taking over and making the play."

Hurts closed by looking ahead to the rest of the season.

"I think it's just about meeting the moment when your opportunity comes," Hurts said. "I think collectively we got a lot to build on. Obviously, a lot to correct, and I'm excited to get back into the process of becoming the team that we're supposed to become."

Hurts and the Eagles carry that poise into Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.