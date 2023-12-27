National Football League
Jacoby Brissett to start at QB for Commanders, replacing struggling Sam Howell
National Football League

Jacoby Brissett to start at QB for Commanders, replacing struggling Sam Howell

Published Dec. 27, 2023 12:04 p.m. ET

Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders on Sunday when they host the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday before practice that Brissett would start over Sam Howell, who was pulled from Washington's  30-28 loss at the New York Jets. Howell started the first 15 games of the season and leads the league with 17 interceptions.

"It's a good opportunity for Sam to take a break," Rivera said. "Jacoby's proven that he's a very, very viable player in this league."

The switch to Brissett abandons a nearly yearlong plan to see whether Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, could be the franchise's QB of the future. Howell getting pulled from the past two games cast further doubt on that possibility, though that could change if Washington changes its leadership regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington has lost six in a row to fall to 4-11. The 49ers are 13 1/2-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook coming off their home loss to the Ravens.

Brissett, a 31-year-old journeyman who signed a $10 million contract for this season to back up and mentor Howell, was 18-for-23 for 224 yards and three touchdowns in relief over the past two games. This will be his 49th NFL start and first since Nov. 27, 2022, with the Browns.

Brissett is on track to be the 13th different QB to start for Washington since the start of the 2018 season. He follows Howell, Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz, Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen, Garrett Gilbert, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, Josh Johnson and Mark Sanchez.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens

2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes