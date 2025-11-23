National Football League
J.J. McCarthy Stresses Vikings' Need to 'Trust the Process' After 3rd Straight Loss
J.J. McCarthy Stresses Vikings' Need to 'Trust the Process' After 3rd Straight Loss

Published Nov. 23, 2025 7:09 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings endured their third-straight loss after an ugly showing in Week 12 and, apparently, the woes are starting to take a toll on quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Minnesota's 23-6 road loss to the Green Bay Packers marked the latest trying outing for McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in 2024. McCarthy finished 12-of-19 for a season-low 87 yards, tossed two interceptions and took five sacks.

During his postgame press conference, McCarthy reflected on the trials and tribulations of his second NFL season, and harped on the need to stay patient while continuing to learn.

"I think there's an ultimate emphasis on trust the process," McCarthy told reporters. "Understanding, obviously, you want the results, but growth and learning and getting better every day is the most important thing. 

"So, obviously, it sucks losing more than anything, but it's just all about staying steadfast to the process and making little tweaks here and there."

For McCarthy and the Vikings, showings such as Sunday's suggest making "tweaks" might be the least of their problems as the season continues.

Entering Week 12, McCarthy ranked 36th in passing yards (842), and ahead of only Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, who made his first start in Week 12, in completion percentage (52.9). The second-year pro has also cleared 200 passing yards once, in a Week 10 loss to the Ravens, and tossed six touchdowns to eight interceptions, including two picks in each game of the losing streak.

While his numbers and lack of flow with the offense have rightfully sparked questions, it's worth noting McCarthy missed five games due to injury in 2025 after spending all of last season on injured reserve. Still, with weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, all of whom are on pace for career-worst seasons, his struggles have been glaring.

With their playoff odds rapidly decreasing, the Vikings may end using the rest of this season evaluating their future under center rather than competing. And, considering that Minnesota chose him over a still-thriving Sam Darnold, it stands to wonder where McCarthy will factor into those plans.

