National Football League Should the Indianapolis Colts turn to the retired Philip Rivers at quarterback? 1 hour ago

It's tough to say a team's season is over before Week 1 even kicks off, but at the very least, things aren't trending well for the Indianapolis Colts .

Looking to build on last season's 11-5 finish and loss in the wild-card round, the Colts went out and traded for Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Despite a dismal 2020 season in Philadelphia, Wentz was viewed as a probable upgrade at the position, particularly given that he'd be reunited with Frank Reich, under whom he enjoyed tremendous success a few seasons ago.

But a foot injury and subsequent surgery for Wentz have derailed those plans ahead of preseason.

On Tuesday, Reich said that Wentz's surgery, which took place Monday, was "very successful," via the team.

Reich also said it was a "best-case scenario" in surgery, meaning the doctors didn't discover anything aside from the bone they operated to remove.

"And now it's all about the rehab process," Reich said. "Talked to Carson last night and this morning. He's in great spirits. He's already working."

Joining Wentz on the mend is perennial All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, who had the same foot procedure as Indy's quarterback.

The quarterback and the offensive lineman are on the same timetable to return: five to 12 weeks.

Nelson's injury further stretches Indy's offensive line depth, with left tackle Eric Fisher on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and center Ryan Kelly out because of an elbow injury.

For a team that had high hopes entering training camp, losing the best quarterback and offensive lineman on the roster is a brutal blow.

Wentz's absence is acutely glaring, given the rest of Indy's quarterback room. Jacob Eason , the presumed backup, Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton have taken a combined zero NFL snaps.

Brett Hundley , signed Monday, has 668 snaps under his belt but hasn't started an NFL game since 2017.

Could an old familiar face be the answer to help the Colts stay afloat?

Philip Rivers ⁠— who retired in the offseason, paving the way for the Colts' move to Wentz ⁠— left the door open on a return to the league, per Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times.

Granted, the 39-year-old Rivers' quote hinted more toward a late-season return than diving back in and being ready for Week 1, but if Rivers is an option, should the Colts take a flyer?

That was a topic of discussion among Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and Kevin Wildes on Wednesday's episode of "First Things First."

Marshall said he believes Rivers is an ideal solution for the Colts.

"This is a true contender," Marshall said. "And when you have a veteran quarterback, like a Philip Rivers, what it does is it gives you a sense of security. Because you know that guy, in the biggest moments … on Sundays, he's going to make the right decision. … The most critical parts of the game on Sundays, he can master that."

Wildes was also on board, saying it "makes total sense for the Colts" to target Rivers, despite his advanced age.

"Now, I know you're saying, ‘Ahh, he’s old. He's going to be 40!' All right, well, we're in the golden age of old guys," Wildes said. "Tom Brady is old, Aaron Rodgers is old, [Ben] Roethlisberger is old. … I hate to say it: Philip Rivers is healthier than all those guys. He hasn't missed a start in 15 years!"

True, Rivers played in all 16 regular-season games in every season between 2006 and 2020.

What's more, his production with the Colts wasn't anything to sneeze at. He went 11-5 in the regular season and ranked eighth in completion percentage (68.0%) and 10th in passing yards (4,169).

If that's not enough for the Colts to kick the tires, Wright offered up a reason Rivers might be willing to pick up the phone and make the first overture.

"I want to talk about why it would make sense for Philip Rivers," Wright said. "You know what is slightly overrated? Spending a ton of time, all your time, with your kids. Spending a good amount of time with your kids is good. … Phillip Rivers is like, ‘I’ve got nine kids. I'm going to spend all my time with them.' … Four months later, he's like, ‘Uhh, anybody want to hire me?’"

All jokes aside, Rivers riding in to help the Colts could be a perfect pairing, given the circumstances.

If Rivers is up for a return, the Colts could do a lot worse than a guy with 421 career regular-season touchdowns on his résumé to tide them over until Wentz returns.

