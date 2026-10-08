How to Watch Vikings vs. Saints: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Minnesota Vikings visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Minnesota is 4-0 after a 15-10 win over Miami on Oct. 4. New Orleans is 1-3 and lost 45-24 at Atlanta on Oct. 5.

The Vikings have done it without much through the air. They rank last in the NFL in passing at 156 yards per game, and in the Miami win Kyler Murray threw for 247 yards, 119 of them to T.J. Hockenson.

The Saints are the opposite. Tyler Shough has thrown 180 passes in four games, 45 per game, and New Orleans ranks fourth in the NFL at 278.5 passing yards per game.

The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites over the Saints at consensus, with a total of 42.5 and a moneyline of -130 for the Vikings and +110 for the Saints.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Saints

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

New Orleans' 1-3 start has run through Tyler Shough, who has thrown for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 45 attempts per game. He threw 48 times for 286 yards in the 45-24 loss at Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Minnesota has allowed 51 points through four games, 12.75 per game. Shough will need to keep finding open receivers against a defense that has given opponents little room to score, with 45 throws a game already on his arm.

Both of Alvin Kamara's rushing touchdowns this season came on seven carries in the loss at Atlanta on Oct. 5, the most on the Saints. He has 74 yards on 25 carries, and New Orleans ranks 26th in the NFL at 88.5 rushing yards per game.

Minnesota held Miami to 10 points in a 15-10 win on Oct. 4. Kamara will need his touchdown touch again in a game where points could be hard to come by.

Minnesota's passing game ranks last in the NFL at 156.0 yards per game, and T.J. Hockenson has been its most productive target with 195 receiving yards. He caught all 13 of his targets for 119 yards against Miami on Oct. 4.

New Orleans has allowed 128 points through four games, 32.0 per game. A Vikings offense short on passing yards can still count on Hockenson to be the target it looks for against a defense giving up that many points.

Aaron Jones Sr. has led Minnesota in rushing in each of its last three games and has 297 yards on 72 carries for the 4-0 Vikings. He ran 20 times for 94 yards against Miami on Oct. 4 and 23 times for 105 at Chicago on Sept. 20.

New Orleans has a turnover margin of minus-5, tied for 27th in the NFL, while Minnesota's plus-5 is tied for second. Jones' carries are how the Vikings protect that edge.

Vikings vs. Saints Odds

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