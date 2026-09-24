National Football League
How to Watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
National Football League

How to Watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 27, 2026 7:45 a.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL.

Minnesota is 2-0 after a 9-3 win over Chicago and Tampa Bay is 0-2 after a loss to Cleveland amid a quarterback change in Minnesota. 

Minnesota allows 12.5 points per game with a league-high 8 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. Tampa Bay allows 28 points per game with 3 sacks and 1 interception.

Tampa Bay averages 113 rushing yards and 184.5 passing yards per game. Tampa Bay has allowed 7 sacks and carries a minus-4 turnover margin.

The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Players To Watch

Minnesota gets its starting quarterback back. Murray has cleared the concussion protocol and reclaims the job from Carson Wentz, who ran the offense over the past two games as the Vikings built a 2-0 record on 48 points, a plus-3 turnover margin and 113 rushing yards per game. Murray still managed 18 rushing yards in his season debut before the injury cut it short, a reminder of the running element he adds that Wentz doesn't.

Tampa Bay's defense has allowed 28 points per game and ranks 24th in the league in points allowed, the profile of a unit that has had trouble containing a quarterback who can create outside the pocket.

Minnesota's passing game looked different in the wind and rain of the 9-3 win over Chicago, where Jefferson caught just 3 of 6 targets for 55 yards. That followed a two-touchdown season opener, and the Vikings still have 3 passing touchdowns through two weeks despite the rough weather in Week 2.

Tampa Bay's defense has just 3 sacks and 1 interception through two games, a group that hasn't disrupted opposing quarterbacks with much consistency, and cleaner pockets figure to help Jefferson turn one-on-one looks into bigger plays.

Tampa Bay's offense will lean heavily on Mayfield's decision-making against one of the league's most disruptive defenses. He leads the Buccaneers with 398 passing yards and 1 touchdown through two games, and Tampa Bay has still managed 23 points per game despite the 0-2 start.

Minnesota brings the league's top sack total at 8, plus 2 interceptions and 25 quarterback hits, and the Vikings are allowing just 12.5 points per game. Tampa Bay has already given up 7 sacks and carries a minus-4 turnover margin, so Mayfield's ball security and pocket awareness matter against a defense built to take both away.

Tampa Bay's most reliable weapon early has been the ground game, and Irving is the reason. He carried 17 times for 89 yards and added 4 catches in the loss to Cleveland, handling a clear workhorse workload through two weeks.

Tampa Bay ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 113 and just 23rd in passing yards per game at 184.5, so leaning on Irving keeps the offense out of tougher down-and-distance situations against a Minnesota defense that has been stout against the pass.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Odds

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