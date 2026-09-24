How to Watch Texans vs. Colts: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Houston Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 27, 2026 from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN. Both teams are 0-2 after Week 2 losses to Cincinnati and Kansas City respectively.

Houston allows 85.5 rushing yards per game. Indianapolis allows 337.5 passing yards and 530 total yards per game.

Houston has 7 sacks through two weeks. Indianapolis averages 26.5 points per game.

The Texans are 2.5-point favorites over the Colts.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Indianapolis is leaning on the run more than anything else so far, and Taylor is doing the heavy lifting. Through two games he has carried 43 times for 190 yards and 4 touchdowns, adding 7 catches for 63 yards out of the backfield. On September 20 against Kansas City alone, he turned 24 carries into 92 yards and 2 touchdowns while catching 4 passes for 40 yards.

He gets a Houston defense that has held up far better against the run than the pass, allowing just 85.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks. Indianapolis has kept riding that approach through an 0-2 start, and there is no reason for that to change on Sunday.

Stroud has kept producing even as Houston sits at 0-2, throwing for 627 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions across two games, an average of 313.5 yards per outing. He threw for 353 yards in last week's loss to Cincinnati after opening the season with 274 against Buffalo, back-to-back 270-plus-yard performances.

That volume lines up well against a Colts defense that has been carved up early, allowing 337.5 passing yards per game. Houston's offense has had to travel through the air in both losses, and Stroud's arm is the clearest reason it has stayed competitive.

Houston's passing game has increasingly funneled through the middle of the field, and Schultz is the one catching the ball there. He leads the Texans with 175 receiving yards on 16 catches through two games, including a 12-catch, 140-yard outing on September 20 against Cincinnati.

Indianapolis has been vulnerable to sustained drives, allowing 530.0 total yards per game, and Schultz's work underneath figures to test that again. Houston has already shown it will feed him at that volume when the matchup allows it.

Jones has kept Indianapolis competitive through two starts, throwing for 376 yards and 2 touchdowns against 2 interceptions, with the offense averaging 26.5 points per game overall. The record still reads 0-2.

Houston's front has racked up 7 sacks in two games, yet Jones has been sacked just twice himself, an encouraging sign for his pocket management so far. If he avoids untimely turnovers and finishes the drives this passing game keeps building, the Colts can finally turn one of these leads into a win.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

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